Riverview para-cycler gets ready to up his game

While most people are busy shopping and preparing for Christmas, Matt Kinnie is in Arizona doing development training as a para-cyclist.

The Riverview man won the national championship in his cycling class (men's H2) in 2017 and 2018. His next goal is to qualify for the Paralympic Games.

"Now that I've had a taste, that would be the ultimate goal in 2020," Kinnie said.

This wasn't the path Kinnie expected to take.

In 2005, Kinnie, then an engineering student, suffered a rock climbing accident that left him with a spinal cord injury in his neck—paralyzed from the chest down, with limited hand function.

Kinnie, who enjoyed mountain biking, climbing and canoeing, worried his active lifestyle was over.

"That was actually the first thing you think of when the doctor comes in and tells you that, yeah, you're not going to be able to walk again and maybe you're not going to be able to move your hands again and how much arm function are you going to have because I broke my neck and they're talking about being a quadriplegic and I had no idea what that meant at all," Kinnie said.

Riverview para-cyclist Matt Kinnie is in the United States for a development camp with other Canadian athletes. Kinnie says he's happy to have the support of his family, including his twin daughters Lily (left) and Leah (right). (Submitted)

Kinnie says he eventually tried some team sports, but events were sporadic.

"After a few years my mental health wasn't very good, my physical health wasn't very good and I was 30, 40 pounds overweight and I was having a hard time transferring to my car and I was noticing laboured breathing at night and I just knew something had to change," he said.

"I had to get active so I just dusted off my old recreational bike and started using it and it was in the winter and started biking everyday or a few times a week and I just started to notice my health started to improve my mental health started to improve."

Kinnie then met a cycling coach who recommended para-cycling, something Kinnie wasn't sure he could do.

He got a specialized bike, trained, and started going to different competitions.

That was six years ago and he hasn't looked back.

"I actually represented Canada in the summer at a World Cup event where I finished 6th in the time trial there so that was probably the highlight of my cycling career was going and wearing the maple leaf and being able to represent Canada so I was pretty happy to do that," he said.

Matt Kinnie has to balance work, training and family life, and says he's thankful for the support at his job and at home. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

But Kinnie says like most people, he's learned he can't do everything.

He works at a company that provides home medical rehab equipment. He recently reduced his work week so he can fit in more training and family life.

Kinnie has a wife, Melanie, and twin girls, Lily and Leah, who are in Grade 1.

When he had the chance to go to the development camp in Arizona, along with ten other Canadian athletes and staff from Cycling Canada, he was excited.

"What this camp is trying to do is kind of create a base fitness that's higher than previously so when you peak, you'll peak higher so it's just about getting that base fitness in at that time of year and that's why we're heading down there in December," he said.

"It's kind of an odd time of year to be running away in the middle of the mad rush for the holidays but yeah it's a really good opportunity to really improve and gain some fitness and come back hopefully next year even faster than I was and get better results ultimately, right?"

Matt Kinnie hopes to improve his time, and work towards making the Paralympics. (Submitted)

He's thankful for the support, at work and at home, that allows him to keep moving forward as a para-cyclist.

Kinnie says the sport has given him the ability to compete and to be healthy and fit.

"It involves a lot of cost, it involves a lot of travel, it involves a lot of sacrifice for my family and my wife and my kids letting me go there, " he said.

"But it means a lot for me to be able to do this and have that part of my life back. Like I lost that part of my life for a long time and I wasn't doing any of this and to be able to get it back and to be able to do it again and to get those competitive juices flowing and be able to race against like competitors who are very similar ability as you are," he said.

Kinnie will be home for Christmas, and looks forward to where the next year will take him.

"It's a lot of fun ultimately that's what it's all about, a privilege for sure."