Riverview already preparing for major traffic disruption next spring

The Town of Riverview is trying to get ready for a major traffic disruption —and it's not waiting until the last minute.

Next May 1, the causeway between Moncton and Riverview will close for six months.

A steel girder bridge is being built to replace the existing causeway, and the route will have to be closed to complete construction. The project is led by the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Colin Smith, the town's chief administrative officer, said this is a big deal when pre-COVID figures show between 75 and 85 per cent of the population travels out of the community to go to work during the week.

All of the traffic for the town of 20,000 will have to be re-routed to the Gunningsville Bridge. The morning and suppertime rush hours are a big concern.

Colin Smith, chief administrative officer for the Town of Riverview, hopes people get involved and help come up with ways to deal with the causeway closure. (Town of Riverview)

The town is now turning to residents and businesses for their ideas on how to get through the closure, and a virtual community engagement session will be held Nov. 4. It's part of a plan called "Petitcodiaction-Moving With You". There will also be a virtual panel discussion on the town's Facebook page on Oct. 30.

"We have to collectively think how do we do this slightly differently so that we're not getting frustrated because we're stuck in a car somewhere," said Smith.

The closure is a constant topic of conversation for Mayor Ann Seamans.

"We want to do everything we can to make it as painless as we can and keep our citizens safe for sure," she said.

Traffic will be diverted to the Gunningsville Bridge while the causeway is closed for six months next spring. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Seamans said some people don't even know when the closure is happening, so it's time for people to start thinking about what's coming.

"During COVID so many people have thought of innovative ways that they can do things differently, so their mindset is already there, so I'm looking at some really great suggestions coming forward through this," she said.

Seamans said council has done what it can to prepare, including trying to alleviate traffic with the construction of Bridgedale Boulevard, a 1.6 kilometre-roadway linking Gunningsville Boulevard to Runnymeade Road.

She hopes people will get involved and take part in what she described as essentially a brainstorming session.

"As you look at the work being done on the causeway now, you can certainly tell that it's getting closer, right, because there's a lot of activity." she said.

Riverview Mayor Ann Seamans says people are already thinking about working differently because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She's hopeful residents and business owners will be able to come up with some innovative ideas to deal with traffic snarls too. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Smith said the town originally wanted to do the public engagement in the spring, but plans were put on hold because of COVID-19.

"How do you promote staggered work schedules, working from home, and obviously COVID has introduced the fact that working from home can work a little bit, so maybe that's an extension of that during this time period," he said.

"But also we want to hear from residents and businesses about what are some of those other options as well."

Smith said people have already had a preview of what's to come.

Smith says traffic on Coverdale Road backed up a year and a half ago, when the causeway was closed for paving on a Saturday. That was a taste of what's to come, he says. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"When the causeway was closed for paving one day on a Saturday a year and a half ago, there were traffic jams along Coverdale Road so people experienced it." he said.

Smith said a report will be created summarizing key findings from major employers, local business owners, residents, commuters and educational institutions.

"We recognize the challenge but we hope that the conversation with the public is also about what are maybe some of the opportunities that come out of this and how do we look at it that way as well."