'Headed toward a beautiful future': Middle school students make big donation

With their hair blowing in the wind, a gaggle of teenage students tumble off the middle school bus, each holding a zip-lock bag filled with minestrone soup for Moncton's Karing Kitchen soup kitchen.

It's the culmination of six weeks of work for these grade 6, 7 and 8 students who are taking part in a class called Global Citizenship.

When Lydia MacArthur heard about the class at the beginning of the school year, she signed up right away.

"When I think of citizenship, I think of going out and volunteering and that's something I just love to do," Lydia said.

Katelyne St. Pierre had a similar thought when she heard that she could spend 30 minutes every day doing all kinds of volunteer jobs.

"What I thought was, like, 'oh — it's a better community and helping out.' So I signed up."

As part of the class, students spent the fall volunteering at the elementary school next door and raising money by selling recipes in a jar.

The jars include all of the dry ingredients for a long list of soups and baked goods.

Riverview Middle School principal, Kim Plume-Marr, left, and vice-principal Bridgette Kenny, say the Global Citizenship class has really caught on with many students wanting to volunteer. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Of all the school fundraisers out there, students chose this one because for every jar they sold, their school received one serving of soup they were able to donate.

"That was the selling feature for us — that it was less about getting for the school and more about giving back to the community," said principal Kim Plume-Marr.

Becoming lifelong volunteers

Students delivered the more than 1,000 servings of dried minestrone soup mix to several local charities, including the Humanity Project and the Albert County Food Bank.

"I'm feeling great," Katelyne said as she headed into the Karing Kitchen, which serves 160 meals every day in downtown Moncton.

"This is what we've been planning for weeks," Lydia said. "I'm excited that we're actually doing it."

Students visited the Karing Kitchen in downtown Moncton, where manager Bruce Lawson encouraged them to volunteer a few hours every week throughout their lives. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Inside, the volunteers in the kitchen smiled at the students from the other side of their serving counter, while Karing Kitchen manager Bruce Lawson came out to greet them.

"You know we all woke up this morning probably to a pretty good idea where we're going to be sleeping and eating today," he told the students. "Unfortunately, there's a lot of people in Moncton that don't have that luxury."

"We're not here to judge, we're here to serve a nice, hot healthy meal to everyone."

Grade 8 student Olivia Jones tells Lawson she and her grandfather made soup and biscuits for some neighbours recently, and "they were really thankful for it."

"I wish we could stay and actually help them make [this soup]," she said pointing to the kitchen.

Grace Henrichs and Katelyne St. Pierre, both in Grade 8, say they like to be busy and they like the feeling they get from helping others. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Lawson is seeing more and more young people getting involved as volunteers and making donations to the Karing Kitchen.

"There's one young lady that's a member of the church here and for her birthday she asked her friends, instead of giving her presents to give gift cards for the soup kitchen — I mean that's just tremendous."

"I know when I was their age we didn't think about those sorts of things, but to see it happening with the youth is a great thing — awesome."

Hands-on learning

Seungmin Lee, a Grade 8 student, said he has felt "productive" in the Global Citizenship class.

While he describes himself as "fine" at math, he said he often gets bored doing problems he knows he will never look at again.

Grade 8 student Seungmin Lee and Grade 6 student Zach Gill hold two of the recipes in a jar they sold. The boys say being able to raise money for their school, and to help local soup kitchens, has given them a sense of accomplishment. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

"Here when we do something, it actually matters for other people."

Katelyne agreed and said it's "a lot different" from the rest of her classes.

"Instead of sitting at a desk and watching your teacher try to teach you, we get to like walk around and see different possibilities of how to learn … while volunteering at the same time."

'Get out and volunteer'

After their tour of the Karing Kitchen, students waved good-bye to Lawson, the volunteers and some of the people who were already in the dining room warming up as they waited for lunch to be ready.

"I feel very happy to be here and very privileged to be here with my peers," said Grace Henrichs, also in Grade 8.

As Lawson walked the students to the door, he channelled his inner St. Nick and called out to them as their bus drove out of sight.

"You're headed toward a beautiful future — get out and volunteer. Come back anytime."