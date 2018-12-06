2 Riverview men facing 27 charges following N.S. robbery and home invasion

Two men from Riverview, just outside of Moncton, are facing 27 charges following a robbery and home invasion in Nova Scotia.

They were arrested in Painsec, about 12 kilometres outside Moncton, by New Brunswick RCMP after getting a request from Nova Scotia RCMP to stop the men travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Officers deployed a spike belt that stopped the vehicle. The two men tried to escape on foot into the woods, but officers and a police dog found them a short time later.

A 42-year-old man is facing 12 charges while a 36-year-old man is facing 15.

According to the RCMP press release those charges include: "fleeing from police, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition without a licence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime, among others."

Both men are in custody and will appear in court again on Dec. 7. They are expected to face additional charges in Nova Scotia related to the robbery.