Man dies after crashing his motorcycle into car in Lower Cape

A 66-year-old man from Riverview, N.B., has died after crashing his motorcycle into a car on Saturday afternoon.

According to the RCMP, the man was riding his motorcycle on Route 114 in Lower Cape, when he tried to make a turn. But he crossed the centre line and hit the side of an oncoming car.

The RCMP says the rider was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver and passenger in the car weren't hurt.

The RCMP hasn't released the name of the man who died. The investigation is ongoing.