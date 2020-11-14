Riverview man charged with luring a child
A 72-year-old Riverview, N.B., man is facing a charge of luring a child. He appeared in court Thursday.
Man, 72, appeared in provincial court on Thursday
A 72-year-old Riverview, N.B., man is facing a charge of luring a child.
The man appeared in Moncton provincial court on Thursday and is scheduled to reappear at a later date.
New Brunswick RCMP's internet child exploitation unit began investigating in January with an investigator posing online as a child.
Officers arrested the man on June 9 and seized several electronic devices from a home, according to a news release.
The RCMP's digital forensic services unit and members from the Codiac Regional RCMP assisted with the investigation.