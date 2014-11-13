Riverview High teachers directed to teach online from closed school after COVID-19 case confirmed

About 75 teachers at Riverview High School were directed to report to the closed school again Friday to provide distance learning for students, after a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the school on Wednesday.

They were told they were "expected" to teach from the school, a memo obtained by CBC News shows, even though they've been set up to teach from home for months.

"This is the direction, we believe, going forward," said Rick Cuming, president of the New Brunswick Teachers Association and co-president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Federation.

When a school in a red zone is closed because a positive case has been identified, "that direction has been given, that teachers are expected to report to schools," he said.

The directive came from the Department of Education and the Department of Finance and Treasury Board, said Cuming. Treasury Board makes decisions about public-sector unions, he said.

"We certainly haven't heard a rationale as to why it should be. But our position is that teachers can indeed work from home in these situations. But the department and Treasury Board don't agree with that position."

The department and Treasury Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Jan. 17, Education Minister Dominic Cardy announced changes to keep K-12 schools open, even at the red alert level.

He said if a positive case was confirmed at a school, the school would be closed for a minimum of three days to allow for contact tracing and the school would also become a testing site for school staff. But he made no mention of the requirement for teachers to teach from the closed schools.

Rick Cuming, co-president of the teachers' union, said making teachers report to schools that have been closed following a positive case of COVID-19 being detected 'heightens' their exposure unnecessarily. (CBC)

The department's Changes in Directives for Early Learning and Childcare Facilities and Schools, dated Jan. 20 and posted online, makes no mention of the requirement either.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell has repeatedly urged people to stay home as much as possible to help get the second wave of the pandemic under control.

She announced 32 new cases on Thursday, pushing the provincial total of active cases to 324.

The Moncton region, Zone 1, the Saint John region, Zone 2, the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and the Edmundston region, Zone 4, are all still at the red level, but Premier Blaine Higgs said Thursday a complete lockdown of the Edmundston region has been discussed and looks "likely" in the days ahead.

Edmundston has had outbreaks in industry and at two special care homes, the Manoir Belle Vue and Le Pavillon Le Royer.

No word on testing

As of Friday morning, Cuming said Riverview High teachers still had no information about when COVID-19 testing would be conducted.

He contends there's no reason they — or any other teachers — should have to report to a building that's being deep-cleaned, stand in line to use the washroom and "worry about using a common area to heat their lunch."

Education Minister Dominic Cardy apologized to teachers earlier this week for not telling them sooner that schools will now remain open at the red level but said he could not delay the changes following Public Health recommendations. (Submitted by Government of New Brunswick)

"It's just going to heighten the exposure," he said. "[I'm] not saying it's dangerous, but it may increase any risk that's there."

It's also going to add to their stress, said Cuming, who estimates he personally received at least 150 emails in two days from teachers across New Brunswick who are concerned about the recent changes.

The association and federation intend to continue to try to persuade the government to reverse the changes, he said.