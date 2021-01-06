Suspect in Riverview shooting held in prison, not yet charged

A suspect who allegedly shot a teacher leaving Riverview High School on Tuesday evening is being held in a federal prison pending a court appearance in several weeks, a Crown prosecutor says.

RCMP named Jansen Bryan Baker, 24, as the suspect in the shooting that left a teacher in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A nearly 19-hour search for Baker ended when he was found in Amherst, N.S., around noon on Wednesday.

RCMP said in a news release Wednesday that Baker would be brought back to New Brunswick and appear in court, but they did not specify when he would appear. He did not appear on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, Const. Hans Ouellette said the suspect, whom he didn't identify by name, was being held in custody on an unrelated matter but couldn't provide further information or when he may appear in court.

Crown prosecutor Maurice Blanchard said the suspect in the case is being held in prison on a parole revocation warrant from the Correctional Service of Canada. Blanchard said the man will likely make a court appearance in the next few weeks and has yet to be formally charged.

Parole Board of Canada records from January 2020 say Baker had served four years in prison in connection with a bank robbery in Moncton in the spring of 2016. He was released at the end of his sentence, with the board imposing conditions that he abstain from alcohol and drugs and avoid people involved in criminal activity.