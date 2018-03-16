RCMP respond to shooting incident near Riverview High School, mayor says

The mayor of Riverview says RCMP have assured her there's no risk to the public after reports of a shooting near Riverview High School.

Ann Seamans said RCMP updated her after they responded to a shooting incident and closed off the area around the high school Tuesday afternoon.

"I don't have all the information at this time other than what I'm hearing is that they have it in control and confident that there's no danger to our citizens," she said in an interview.

Seamans said she is not sure if anyone was hurt, or if any students were involved. Anglophone East School District spokesperson Stephanie Patterson said she has no confirmation of "the exact nature of the incident."

"Police are at the school and we are waiting for them to get back to us," she said in an email.

Seamans said she got the alert from the RCMP after 5 p.m., and she's hoping all students and teachers are safe because classes end at 3:30 p.m.

"It was well after school hours," she said.

RCMP have not responded to requests for information.