Riverview High reopens to students 8 days after confirmed COVID-19 case

Riverview High School reopened to students Thursday for the first time since a positive case of COVID-19 was identified at the New Brunswick school on Jan. 20.

Meanwhile, Caledonia Regional High School remained closed for the 10th straight day after someone at the Hillsborough school tested positive on Jan. 17.

No information about test results, contact tracing or the number of people self-isolating in connection with either school has been made public since the initial cases were announced.

Public Health did not respond Wednesday or Thursday to requests for information.

Anglophone East School District spokesperson Stephanie Patterson said she could not release "private health information." She directed inquiries back to Public Health.

Both schools are in the Moncton region, Zone 1, which reported 11 of the 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Thursday. Five of those cases were people 19 and under, according to the news release from Public Health.

The Saint John region, Zone 2, logged two new cases, while the Edmundston region, Zone 4, recorded 14 new cases.

The Moncton region has been at the red COVID alert level since midnight Jan. 19.

Under new rules announced by Education Minister Dominic Cardy on Jan. 17, K-12 schools now stay open at the red alert level, unless a positive case of COVID-19 is confirmed at a school.

There are currently 313 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. This graphic does not reflect a person with COVID-19 whose death was not related to the disease. (CBC News)

If a positive case is confirmed, the school will close to students for a minimum of three consecutive days to allow for cleaning and contact tracing, the directives now state.

Teachers were ordered to report to the school the day after the positive case was confirmed, an internal memo obtained by CBC News showed. The estimated 75 teachers were told they were "expected" to provide distance learning from the school even though they've been set up to teach from home for months. No rationale has been offered.

The Department of Education spent $5 million on school IT infrastructure to support blended or virtual learning for the 2020-21 school year. As well, $800,000 was used to purchase 1,035 new laptops for teachers as part of an annual laptop refresh program.

80% of school cases staff-related, says chief medical officer

"All teachers who have not been directed to self-isolate are in the building and those that are isolating are teaching from home," the district spokesperson said in an email, declining to provide numbers.

Under the new directives for open schools in red zones, staff are actively screened each day prior to entering the school and parents are asked to screen their children before sending them to school. Anyone with one symptom must stay home.

Last week, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said out of the 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools across the province, as of Jan. 19, 80 per cent were staff-related.

"We haven't seen a case where the virus was transmitted directly from one student to another of the COVID-19 transmissions in the schools," she said

Twenty per cent were student to staff, 40 per cent were staff to student and 40 per cent were staff to staff, Russell said.

Less than one half of one per cent of all New Brunswick school students have contracted COVID-19, she said.

'Certainly took longer than anyone wanted'

Riverview High School announced on its Facebook page it would be welcoming students back into the building Thursday, after being closed for seven days.

"Although the news of a positive COVID-19 case last week was concerning, and it certainly took longer than anyone wanted, our safe return of students shows that our operational plans, contact tracing, testing of staff, and collaboration with Public Health work," the post stated.

The school had originally predicted some of the roughly 1,100 students would be back in class as early as Tuesday. "However, final decisions will be made by the district in consultation with Public Health," it told parents in a post last weekend.

The final assessment/exam schedule that was planned for Thursday and Friday was cancelled. Instead, students on Track A were expected to attend school on Thursday, while students on Track B are expected in the building on Friday. "This will allow teachers to conclude the first semester as best as possible," the school posted on Facebook.

Staff shortages

Public Health completed its contact tracing in connection with the confirmed case at Caledonia Regional High School on Jan. 19, according to a Facebook post by principal Donna Godfrey.

"We are learning at a distance this week because we are unable to fill vacant staff positions," she wrote that day.

No explanation for the extended home learning for the students in grades 6 to 12 has been provided since then.

But Friday is final evaluations for the semester.

Edith Cavell School in Moncton reopened to students on Wednesday, while Therapeutic Education Support Site (TESS) reopened on Tuesday. They had both been closed for two weeks after positive cases were confirmed.

"For the most up to date information on learning and operational impacts at these schools, we suggest you reach out to the school district," Department of Education spokesperson Danielle Elliott said in an email.

The district spokesperson said the learning plan — distance or in-person — is "decided upon after daily consultation with Public Health and we follow their guidance to make that decision."

A petition launched by a mother in Oromocto, calling on the government to revert to the plan to close schools in red zones and move to online learning, has garnered more than 22,700 signatures, as of Thursday night.