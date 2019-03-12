Leadership coach wants to help teens form habits for success

For Stephen Daniels, having 14 Grade 12 students from Riverview High School participating in a leadership program is "a dream come true."

The leadership coach has partnered with the school and Riverview Boys and Girls Club to help teens develop leadership using applied learning methods.

"A typical high school classroom is very good at developing a base of information for kids but not necessarily how to apply the knowledge that they are learning," Daniels said.

Daniels has been a leadership coach with a company called Leadership Management International for 10 years and is also CEO of Slight Edge Group, a sales and consulting company.

He had been working with the Boy and Girls Club for nine years when he realized it was the perfect partner for the program for teens he wanted to develop.

Matthew McKeigan, program director of the Riverview Boys and Girls Club, said the organization went to the school's guidance counsellors to find the perfect candidates for the 16-week program.

McKeigan said it can be hard to reach teens in that age group, since they have less time to attend programs the club puts on.

The Attitude Is Everything program is "a great way to continue that interaction with them and to set them up for their futures," he said.

Real life application

Daniels said everything the students are learning will be applied to real-life scenarios.

His goal is to help them form habits for success by "developing their attitude to take ownership over the decisions that they are making in their lives."

In Grade 12, Daniels said, students are making big life decisions. He hopes his program can give them the confidence to know they are making the right ones.

"My job is actually to give them some of the tools that are required for them to be able to do that and help them make good decisions on the goals that they want to accomplish, not what I think they should be doing."

Not exclusive

He said everyone has the ability to be a leader, even if it seems daunting.

"A lot of them have expressed it's a little outside of their comfort zone, which if we're doing a good job, that's where they should be."

McKeigan said feedback from the program so far has been positive.

He and Daniels hope to continue and expand the program in the coming years.