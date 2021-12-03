'Happy to Chat' benches in Riverview encourage people to say hello

It started out as a small gesture to encourage people to make new friends.

But it has taken on a whole new meaning during the pandemic.

"The "Happy to Chat" bench, it just puts a smile on your face," said Eric Hopper, the manager of recreation for the Town of Riverview.

Two benches have been placed along the Riverfront trail with signs asking people to sit down "if you don't mind someone stopping to say hello."

Hopper says the benches, which allow people to social distance, are meant to spark conversation.

Eric Hopper, the manager of recreation for the Town of Riverview, says he has seen people chuckle when they see the "Happy to Chat" benches, when he and his family have been out on the trail. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

"It's extremely important for people. Especially for people who are living by themselves or just isolated from family in different provinces or different health zones." he said.

The town has seen a sharp increase in the number of people using trails and outdoor spaces.

Hopper says COVID-weary residents are tired of being cooped up and want to enjoy some fresh air.

"Especially now with this season, with our lights being turned on and we're seeing a mass invasion of people on the riverfront which is great, spreading holiday cheer and that's just another added bonus." he said.

Thousands of Christmas lights stretch a full kilometre along the riverfront on Coverdale Road.

Annick Butland is a business owner, and the president of the Albert County Chamber of Commerce. She uses the trails regularly, and says the "Happy to Chat" benches are being noticed.

"I'm starting to see as I'm walking and biking the trails that people are starting to use it. Maybe more and more there's definitely a growing comfort level there." Butland said.

Butland says the riverfront area is a popular gathering spot for people. And she thinks Riverview has come up with a great way to enhance the town's reputation for being friendly.

Annick Butland is an avid trail user, and says it is a gathering place for many people. She thinks the benches encourage people to spark up a conversation. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

"So people walking are like, oh you know, strangers would actually come and sit down and talk to each other? Imagine that." she said.

"I travel a fair amount for work and not every city is like that, so I'm very proud of the town for being able to pull that off."

Eric Hopper hopes people stop, take a moment out of their day, and use the "Happy to Chat" benches.

"Even a simple hello to someone that's having a bad day means a lot to some people right?" he said.

"So I think that's the message that we like to spread with people, is, you know, take a minute just to say hello instead of just walking by with your head down."