Fire forces 2 people from their home in Riverview

Two people have been forced from their home after a fire broke in Riverview on Wednesday night.

Cpt. David Candy with the Riverview Fire Department said the fire broke out at a mobile home shortly before 8:30 p.m. on River East Drive.

Candy said there were no injuries involved in the blaze but there was extensive damage to the house.

"Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters discovered heavy fire ensuing from the rear of the mobile home and heavy smoke coming out all the [eavestroughs]," he said.

"Damage was extensive with heat and smoke damage throughout the structure."

Dan Bedell, communications director for the Canadian Red Cross in Atlantic Canada, said volunteers with the Red Cross assisted the two people with emergency lodging, food, clothing and other basics.

About 18 firefighters responded to the house fire that broke out shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Wade Perry/Submitted)

Meanwhile, firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

There were about 18 firefighters on scene, including fire crews with the Moncton Fire Department. Paramedics and Codiac RCMP also responded to the fire.

Candy is advising residents to be "especially vigilant" during the Christmas season with respect to fire safety.

"It's our sincere hope to have no other fires over the holiday season," he said.

"It's a sad day when anyone has a fire, but especially this time of year."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.