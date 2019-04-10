Riverview selling town building for 10-storey development

The Town of Riverview has agreed to sell property along its riverfront for $800,000 to a developer that plans to build 10-storey towers as early as next year.

Town councillors voted unanimously Monday in favour of selling the Chocolate River Station property to Moncton-based Cordova Realty Ltd. There was no discussion before the vote.

The former fire hall on Coverdale Road, renovated to serve as commercially leased space, is metres from a waterfront trail and the muddy bank of the Petitcodiac River.

Cordova unveiled plans last year that would see the building demolished and replaced with a mixed-used structure with two towers connected at the base. The building would include ground floor commercial space, 150 residential units and indoor parking.

At a public hearing in April 2019, the plans drew opposition from some residents who worried it would change the character of Riverview.

The plans would retain the waterfront boardwalk as well as the parking lot where the Buddha Bear Riverview sells beer and coffee.

The agreement would see the property transferred to Cordova on March 31, 2021.

The staff report suggests the company is too busy to start construction this year, suggesting it may start next spring.

The building is among major developments the company has brought forward in the Moncton region over the past year, including separate plans for a five-storey apartment building along Coverdale Road, plans for a multi-phase residential development in Moncton's north end and mid-rise buildings in Moncton's Vision Lands.

Cordova submitted an unsolicited offer to buy the town property in February 2019. It already owns a property to the west.

The staff report states the project, estimated last year to cost about $32 million to build.

The report estimates it would result in property tax revenue of about $500,000 annually, compared to the $41,000 annually the town pays in taxes for the existing building.

"Furthermore, the Chocolate River Station has operated as a commercial leased building for a number of years that unfortunately has run at a loss for the town," the report states.

The town had spent about $2 million to renovate the former fire hall in 2008, staff have previously said.

Mayor Ann Seamans had voiced support for the project after that earlier hearing, telling reporters there were a number of conditions the town would seek as part of the sales agreement.

She said those would include snow clearing, public art and receiving provincial approval to build close to the river.

It wasn't clear what conditions are now attached to the project. The staff report says, "both parties are prepared to waive their existing conditions on the purchase and sale agreement."