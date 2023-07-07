50 years on, Riverview has grown from just 3 houses to largest town in New Brunswick

Phillip Dobson was born in a town with three houses.

That town is now home to 20,000 people and is bigger than four cities in New Brunswick.

Phillip Dobson is celebrating Riverview's 50th anniversary by remembering the impact his father, Byron Dobson, had on the town. Byron was a property developer responsible for much of the area's growth after the Second World War.

"Everybody thought he was crazy," Phillip Dobson said. "Why would anybody cross the bridge to live in Riverview when they could live in Moncton?"

Phillip Dobson says his father, who helped build the town, would be 'astounded' to see it today. (Khalil Akhtar/CBC)

The answer may lie in the difference between the two. Riverview only officially became a town in July of 1973, and it has no plans to become a city. Although neighbour to two of the province's largest cities — Moncton and Dieppe — the town's identity is rooted in that four-letter word.

"We like the fact that we're a town because it contributes to that closeness that we have as a community," said Mayor Andrew LeBlanc. "We're quite happy to continue to be the largest town in New Brunswick."'

Phillip Dobson lived in the old farmhouse his dad built for himself a few decades before Riverview became Riverview. The house is now in the heart of town, surrounded by homes, schools, shops and parks.

An old photo of the house where Byron Dobson lived with his parents. The image is from A History of Riverview - A Bicentennial Project (1984), a project of the Riverview Bicentennial Committee and the Riverview Historical Association, with the support of the Riverview mayor and council, according to Mareika Dow, spokesperson for the municipality. (Submitted by the Town of Riverview)

Phillip said his father would be "astounded" to see the town as it is right now.

"I think this exceeds his expectations," he said.

LeBlanc has lived in Riverview for the last 30 years. He said lots has changed, especially the number of buildings and commercial development, but some things are still the same.

"We've been able to maintain that really close-knit feeling, that community atmosphere, that feeling of supporting one another," he said.

Riverview Mayor Andrew LeBlanc says the town can grow and still remain a tight-knit community. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

LeBlanc said the town is no exception when it comes to serious issues, such as homelessness and the housing crises sweeping across the country, which is why some growth is necessary, despite some pushback to any development.

"Not all growth. It's smart growth," he said. "And making sure that the growth fits to the vision of the town and in what we need."

Everything changes except desire to stay the same

Dobson said resistance to development is also nothing new. He remembers making a presentation about a condo development he was working on in the '80s and people booing and throwing things at him.

"It was on TV and my daughter, who was in school in British Columbia, saw me on television with stuff flying past me," he said.

But Dobson said as much as change is scary, he's learned in his 80 years that nothing stays the same. And change is sometimes important to make communities healthier.

"How long can we just keep building houses ... [that are] so separated." he said. "We have a problem with carbon in the air. We have to do something about it."

Information Morning - Moncton 8:36 Riverview turning 50 ​Within a generation, Riverview has grown to become one of the largest municipalities in the province. As the town marks its 50th anniversary, Khalil Akhtar sat down with Phillip Dobson, whose father helped transform the place across the river from Moncton.

LeBlanc said despite all the growth, the town has still managed to keep its identity. To do this, he said it takes everyone agreeing that community matters most — green spaces, youth and social clubs and accepting each other's differences.

"Welcoming to newcomers and new cultures, new diverse backgrounds, the LGBTQ community," he said. "We're trying to be a welcoming community for everybody and whether we're a town or a city, we can achieve that goal and we have been achieving that goal."