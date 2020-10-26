Riverview man charged with making child pornography

A 32-year-old Riverview man has been arrested and charged with making child pornography in connection with an investigation into online sexual images.

Shawn Curtis Nickerson was formally charged Monday in Moncton provincial court.

The charge stems from incidents alleged to have occurred between December 2018 and January 2020, while he served as a volunteer basketball coach.

Nickerson remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 2:15 p.m. for a bail hearing.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Aberdeen Drive in Riverview.

Police said they seized a variety of electronic devices and made the arrest.

RCMP said its internet child exploitation unit began investigating in August 2020, as a result of information received from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

The internet child exploitation unit, led by the New Brunswick RCMP, includes members of the Saint John and Kennebecasis Regional Police Forces.

Police said the investigation is continuing.