Riverview inches closer to bylaw allowing off-road vehicles on some streets

While acknowledging concerns from residents and town staff, Riverview town council has requested a draft bylaw on allowing off-road vehicles access to specific streets.

The bylaw will allow for a one-year pilot project to begin in 2024, conditional on additional funds being available for enforcement.

Two separate reports from town staff have been presented to council within the last year, with the ultimate recommendation being not to proceed, citing the difficulty of enforcing the bylaw and concern that could lead to liability for the town.

A survey done last August by the town showed 70 per cent of the 632 respondents were in support of allowing off-road vehicles on designated town streets.

Riverview is a southeast New Brunswick community with a population of around 20,000 people, according to the town's website. It's part of the sprawling Greater Moncton area, which also includes the City of Dieppe.

Riverview Mayor Andrew LeBlanc said he has heard mixed feedback from residents on the issue.

"If you look through residential neighbourhoods, there's folks that are driving ATVs now through neighbourhoods and I think that's been quite frustrating for some residents," said LeBlanc.

"So there's probably a concern that this would amplify some of those challenges. I'm not sure whether that would be the case or not. That would be something we would have to deliberate on and discuss with our bylaw enforcement and RCMP."

LeBlanc admitted any such bylaw will be difficult to enforce and said they don't have the resources to have someone waiting near trails to potentially catch someone breaking the rules.

He expects the draft bylaw will be presented to council before the end of the year, but had no exact timeline. It would also have to go through the same reading process as other bylaws, with the goal of launching a pilot program in 2024, if it passes.

A number of other communities in the province, including Bathurst, Tracadie, Sussex and Sackville, allow ATVs on some municipal roadways.

It has been almost two years since the Albert County Trail Blazers, the QuadNB club that includes Riverview, presented the idea to the town. They want their members to be able to legally access routes businesses to buy fuel and refreshments near trails.

According to their president, David Knickle, off-road vehicles have only grown in popularity since the pandemic and they anticipate further growth.

"Last year we were approximately 1,550 members," said Knickle. "We're about the third largest overall club in the province. There would be between 500 to 600 members from Riverview."

He said the club is eager to gain similar road access as have been granted by other municipalities in the province.

"I'm satisfied to see any progress moving forward."