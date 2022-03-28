Riverview man arrested, pleads guilty after warrant issued for skipping court

A Riverview man was arrested Monday at the Moncton courthouse after protesting outside the building and refusing to enter for his trial.

David Robert West, 55, was initially to be tried in provincial court on criminal charges of resisting a peace officer and assaulting a sheriff's deputy, stemming from an incident in court on Oct. 8, 2019.

But at the scheduled start of his trial, West was in a crowd of about two dozen people protesting the case on the courthouse steps and refusing to go inside.

Judge Suzanne Bernard said she would allow West to attend court without a mask at her discretion, provided social distancing was maintained in the courtroom. Face coverings continue to be required in New Brunswick courts, despite the lifting of restrictions in most public settings.

West had already skipped court twice for other charges in connection with New Brunswick's pandemic measures, including once after attempting to enter court without a mask.

Crown prosecutor Logan Landry asked for the trial to go ahead without West present, if he continued to refuse to enter court. A break was called as sheriff's deputies continued to speak with West outside.

Following a brief recess, Bernard issued a warrant for his arrest. Deputy sheriffs and police officers swiftly approached outside the courthouse, as the group of supporters surrounded him.

Protesters surrounded David Robert West outside the courthouse following a warrant for his arrest. The crowd was dispersed by police after a few minutes and the arrival of additional RCMP. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

More Mounties began arriving on scene as the protesters blocked West, with some arguing with law enforcement officers for several minutes as they attempted to make the arrest.

West is set to attend additional trials this spring for alleged violations of the province's Emergency Measures Act. While the charges he faced Monday have no connection to pandemic restrictions, a prior appearance in February also drew a crowd of protesters.

Police managed to disperse the latest gathering of protesters and led West to an RCMP vehicle shortly after 10 a.m., where he was handcuffed and driven away to be processed.

Shortly after the arrest, West appeared in the courtroom.

Bernard asked him if he had legal representation, and he named three people he wanted present for the trial. After telling the judge none are lawyers, he was told he would have to represent himself but could have two present as support people.

West was arrested by RCMP and taken away in a police vehicle before being returned to court for his trial. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

West called his people during a break, but they never came to the courtroom.

During a recess to discuss a possible deal, Landry offered to withdraw the assault charge if West would plead guilty to the charge of resisting arrest. But West took issue with how "resisting" was defined and the two failed to reach an agreement.

West began insisting to the judge that he was not guilty and repeatedly denied the assault charge, saying he didn't bite a sheriff's deputy in Oct. 2019.

Bernard told West if he did not proceed and plead guilty, the trial would proceed.

"I've been super patient with you, I've given you all the time that you've needed," she said. "Now we're going to start this trial."

Law enforcement arrived on scene after about two dozen protesters surrounded David Robert West following a warrant for his arrest. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

West changed course as the Crown prepared to call witnesses and begin the trial, pleading guilty to the charge of resisting arrest.

Landry withdrew the assault charge, connected to allegedly biting a sheriff's deputy, and the case proceeded to sentencing.

Landry told court the first charge stemmed from an incident at Moncton provincial court on Oct. 8, 2019. He said West entered the building filming with his cellphone while court was in session, refused to stop and resisted arrest by ignoring police and stiffening his body.

The Crown asked for 12 months probation, which was imposed by the judge.

Under the conditions of his release, West must keep the peace, have no contact with the sheriff's deputy he is accused of assaulting, appear in court as required and complete an anger management program.