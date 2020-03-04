Riverside-Albert residents tapped to help solve mysterious water leak

The entire village of Riverside-Albert has been enlisted to solve a mystery.

Municipal officials believe there's a leak in the water system after a sudden surge in consumption, but the location has yet to be found and concern is starting to mount.

Mayor Jim Campbell said the situation is "manageable" for now, though the southeastern New Brunswick village of roughly 400 people could see some "big problems" if it isn't resolved.

"We're fine for the amount of water being lost," Campbell said Wednesday. "We can maintain and keep up with it, but we're concerned the leak may get worse."

Mayor Jim Campbell says the situation is 'manageable' for now, but he fears the leak could get worse if not found. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Residents have now been asked to help with the search.

The village sent a message Wednesday to residents urging them to check their properties for any leaks or running hoses.

"WE ARE LOSING ALMOST MORE WATER THAN OUR WATER TREATMENT CAPACITY. PLEASE do not waste water or treat it carelessly," a post on the village's Facebook page stated.

Campbell said the water loss was first noticed almost two weeks ago. Since then, village workers have been driving through the community and looking for possible signs of a leak or evidence of persistent use.

The mayor said there are several farms connected to the water supply that may be running hoses out to a barn.

The time of year isn't helping, either, Campbell said.

"With the snow on the ground and the wet time of the year, it's very difficult to find it," he said. "Normally, in a dry period, it would bubble up through the ground and we could see where it's coming."

Village officials noticed a spike in water consumption about two weeks ago, Mayor Jim Campbell said. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

In addition to the public request, public works will be reducing the water volume in different areas of the system to try to isolate the location.

And if those options aren't successful, Campbell said they will have to bring in sound equipment to trace the water lines and see if they can hear where it's leaking.

"We'll find it. It's just a matter of time and resources," he said.

Water issues are far from uncommon for Riverside-Albert after years of turbidity, but Campbell said the village invested about $2 million into new infrastructure to address the issue and establish a reserve — a tank that holds up to four days' worth of supply.