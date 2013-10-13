Coach facing child porn charge volunteered at several Riverview schools

The Anglophone East School District says a man charged with making child pornography was a volunteer at several Riverview schools.

"We have been informed by the RCMP of a legal situation involving a volunteer at some of our schools in the Riverview community," Gregg Ingersoll, the district superintendent, wrote in a message to parents on Monday.

The message included the RCMP news release naming Shawn Curtis Nickerson.

Nickerson was charged Monday with making child pornography in connection with incidents police alleged happened between December 2018 and January 2020 "while he served as a volunteer basketball coach."

Nickerson is set to appear in court by video conference for a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon from jail, where he's been held.

RCMP say the investigation began in August this year. A search warrant was executed Sunday morning at a home on Aberdeen Drive in Riverview. Property records list Nickerson as owning a home on that street.

The news release says electronic devices were seized and Nickerson, 32, was arrested.

Ingersoll's message says the district will "continue to work with the RCMP as needed during this investigation."

It says the district will have counsellors and other resources available for staff and students who may need them.

The district declined to comment about the extent of Nickerson's role at area schools or whether any type of internal investigation is underway, citing the police investigation.

Nickerson is named as a basketball coach in many Times & Transcript newspaper stories dating back several years.

Carolyn Peppin, executive director of Basketball New Brunswick, wouldn't comment on what that organization is doing because of the news or provide information about what's required to become a coach.