River Watch program launches as overland flooding remains a possible threat

As winter nears an end, the New Brunswick government is advising residents who live near flood-prone areas to have emergency preparations ready.

"While we are weeks away from overland flooding being a potential threat, the weather over the next two days is a reminder preparedness is a year-round necessity," said Greg MacCallum, director of the Emergency Measures Organization.

EMO and officials from the federal and provincial environment departments provided an update Friday on what to expect during the spring thaw and how various factors might affect water levels along the St. John River.

The province advises anyone living near an area prone to flooding to have emergency preparations in place until the snow is completely gone and water levels return to normal.

This can be viewed on River Watch, which is an online platform that shows readings of water levels in the St. John River and its tributaries

"Anyone who lives along a watercourse should remain vigilant until the snow is completely gone, and water levels return to normal," environment official Don Fox said.

In an ideal situation, warm days and cool nights help snowpack to melt more gradually and reduce the possibility of flooding, officials said.

Factors such as heavy rain and increases in temperature can cause water levels to go up. As ice and snow packs begin to break up, ice jams can also occur, causing rapid rise in water levels and flooding.

A snowpack consists of layers of snow accumulated during extended periods of cold, such as a New Brunswick winter.

A snow survey done by the Environment Department found in snowpacks in the St. John River Valley comparable to last year or smaller.

For example, the amount of water in the lower St. John River Valley snowpack, below Mactaquac Dam, ranges between 51 and 75 millimetres of snow.

For those in and near flood-prone areas, the preparations for the annual melt should include: