Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Flooding reported in 5 N.B. areas as road closures escalate

Five areas have now reached flood stages in New Brunswick, and imminent flooding is looming over three others Thursday.

Officials asking people to be careful around shores and to heed road closure signs

Hadeel Ibrahim · CBC News ·
Road covered in water
Flooding has begun in several areas, including on this road near Burton Bridge in Maugerville, pictured at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. (Submitted by Audrey Williams)

Five areas have now reached flood stages in New Brunswick, and imminent flooding was looming over three others early Thursday.

Fredericton, Maugerville, Gagetown and Jemseg in central New Brunswick are at or above flood stage, with water closing several roads in the area.

In western New Brunswick, Hartland is at flood stage, but there have not been new water level numbers since 7 a.m. AT Wednesday.

Flooding is imminent for Lakeville Corner, Woodstock and Simonds.

WATCH | Here's what officials are looking for now that the St. John River has breached its banks: 

Fredericton is prepared for flooding, fire chief says

19 hours ago
Duration 1:27
Dwayne Killingbeck says the flooding so far has been minor, but engineering operations are keeping a close eye on storm sewers as firefighters go door to door.

The provinces' five-day forecast shows water levels are expected to remain at flood level until at least Monday for Fredericton, Gagetown and Jemseg

Officials have been advising people people to be careful by the shore because the water is moving faster than normal and there's floating debris.

Road closures

According to N.B. 511, Highway 105 is closed in several places.

In the Maugerville area there's flooding from Highway 690 to Bluebird Lane. 

Further to the southwest, Tripp Settlement Road is flooded from Highway 105 to Colter Road.

In the Bouctouche area, Mill Creek Road continues to be closed in both directions from McNairn Branch Road to 2.5 kilolmetres before Girouardville Road.

Near Sussex, Rouse Road from Knightville Road Highway 890 is also closed. 

About 10 kilometres of Desherbiers Road near Bouctouche are flooded, from before Pineau Road to seven kilometres beyond Camerons Mill Cross.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Hadeel Ibrahim

Hadeel Ibrahim is a reporter with CBC New Brunswick based in Saint John. She reports in English and Arabic. Email: hadeel.ibrahim@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Account Holder

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now