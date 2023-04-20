Flooding reported in 5 N.B. areas as road closures escalate
Officials asking people to be careful around shores and to heed road closure signs
Five areas have now reached flood stages in New Brunswick, and imminent flooding was looming over three others early Thursday.
Fredericton, Maugerville, Gagetown and Jemseg in central New Brunswick are at or above flood stage, with water closing several roads in the area.
In western New Brunswick, Hartland is at flood stage, but there have not been new water level numbers since 7 a.m. AT Wednesday.
Flooding is imminent for Lakeville Corner, Woodstock and Simonds.
The provinces' five-day forecast shows water levels are expected to remain at flood level until at least Monday for Fredericton, Gagetown and Jemseg
Officials have been advising people people to be careful by the shore because the water is moving faster than normal and there's floating debris.
Road closures
According to N.B. 511, Highway 105 is closed in several places.
In the Maugerville area there's flooding from Highway 690 to Bluebird Lane.
Further to the southwest, Tripp Settlement Road is flooded from Highway 105 to Colter Road.
In the Bouctouche area, Mill Creek Road continues to be closed in both directions from McNairn Branch Road to 2.5 kilolmetres before Girouardville Road.
Near Sussex, Rouse Road from Knightville Road Highway 890 is also closed.
About 10 kilometres of Desherbiers Road near Bouctouche are flooded, from before Pineau Road to seven kilometres beyond Camerons Mill Cross.
