Southern N.B. not expected to see any more flooding in coming days, EMO says

On the third day of spring flooding in New Brunswick, four communities — Fredericton, Maugerville, Jemseg and Gagetown — continue to see high water.

By Friday morning, water levels increased in Grand Lake, making flooding imminent. Flooding is also imminent in Lakeville Corner, Saint John and Hartland, where water continued to rise.

On Friday afternoon, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization said none of the southern areas are expected to reach flood stage in the coming days.

Hartland was previously over the flood stage, but dipped below Friday morning.

Fredericton and Maugerville have likely reached the peak, and water is receding,

Gagetown and Jemseg water levels are holding steady Friday.

Saint John is about three days from its peak, according to the city's fire chief.

WATCH | Here's what officials are looking for now that the St. John River has breached its banks: Fredericton is prepared for flooding, fire chief says Duration 1:27 Dwayne Killingbeck says the flooding so far has been minor, but engineering operations are keeping a close eye on storm sewers as firefighters go door to door.

Despite receding waters, EMO continues to warn people to stay off the water and avoid the banks as the river is still dangerous.

"Avoid boating, kayaking or other water activities this time of year as currents are strong and carry debris," a public advisory says.

Cooler temperatures Friday and into the weekend is good news for people living close to the river, said EMO spokesperson Geoffrey Downey.

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in the Edmundston area, slowing down snow melt. The slower snow melts, the less likely the river will swell too fast and breach its banks.

Levels in central New Brunswick are likely at their peak right now.

Geoffrey Downey, spokesperson for the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, said people in flood-prone communities should stay informed and keep an eye on the river. (CBC)

Downey said river conditions Friday morning are better in Fredericton compared to Wednesday.

"It's been trending downward now for about 36 hours even though there was a little spell yesterday when it was rising again," he said.

In Maugerville, levels have been flat, but water is starting to dip slightly Friday, and the same is expected for Gagetown.

Farther down river, in the Saint John area, the peak is still to come. Downey said water levels in Saint John and Quispamsis have been climbing.

"It looks like their peak might be in the days to come," he said.

Saint John Fire Chief Kevin Clifford said no roads have been closed due to flooding yet, but city officials are keeping an eye on the water levels. He said the usual suspects, Westfield Road, Kennebecasis Drive, Ragged Point and their smaller offshoots could start flooding if water levels go above 4.2 metres.

Flooding has begun in several areas, including on this road near Burton Bridge in Maugerville, pictured at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Water levels in the Maugerville area are holding steady two days later. (Submitted by Audrey Williams)

At high tide Thursday, levels were 4.13 metres. High tide on Friday is expected at 1:30 p.m.

Clifford said 4.2 metres is officially flood level, but historically, infrastructure and homes haven't seen any damage until levels reach 5.2. He said if officials see the trend getting close to that high, they have sandbags at the ready and would start distributing them to people living in low-lying areas.

He's expecting water levels to start receding in Saint John on Monday.

Road closures continue

Highway 105 is still closed in several areas — from Highway 690 to Bluebird Lane, and from Portobello Drive to Bluebird Lane.

Jemseg Ferry Road is now also flooded at Highway 715.

In the Bouctouche area, Mill Creek Road continues to be closed in both directions from McNairn Branch Road to 2.5 kilometres before Girouardville Road. Parts of Desherbiers Road near Bouctouche are also flooded.