Petitcodiac man dead after collision in River Glade

A 48-year-old man from Petitcodiac, N.B., is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the Homestead Road in River Glade, N.B., on Saturday.

RCMP acting Cpl. Jeffrey Dow said a Toyota Corolla went off the road and landed in an area not visible from the road.

The collision was reported just before 3 p.m. near Riverglade Motocross, but because of the location, police believe the collision happened about an hour earlier, Dow said.

"Unless you were looking, you wouldn't see it from the roadway. It was kind of hidden behind a little grove of trees," he said.

The lone occupant in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash and a reconstructionist examined the area.

"Right now there's a lot of little gaps we're trying to fill in," Dow said.

Anyone who witnessed it or has information is asked to contact the Riverview RCMP at 506-387-2222.