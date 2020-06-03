Funding decision on Moncton affordable housing plan due soon, minister says

New Brunswick's minister of Social Development says a decision on provincial funding is pending on a plan to turn derelict homes in Moncton into affordable housing that has been in limbo for months.

Rising Tide Community Initiative is a non-profit launched at the start of the year and already has tentative municipal support, if the province also provides matching funding.

It sought a total of $12 million to buy and operate up to 125 housing units by 2023, which would include support services.

"I am interested in Rising Tide, I will say that," Dorothy Shephard said in an interview last week.

The minister has previously not answered interview requests about the topic and statements from the department were vague about whether the department would support the concept.

An excavator clears tents and shelters that had been set up on wooded city land last year. (Shane Magee/CBC)

However, Shephard said the province's share — $6 million over three years — can't come from a program meant to pay for affordable housing because that funding has already been earmarked for other projects.

"If we take it out of our housing plan, then the units that we were going to develop as a province won't happen," Shephard said. "So Rising Tide needs to be over and above that."

But that comes as the province is spending more and more to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in a projected surplus turning into a deficit.

Shephard said the proposal has gone to the "entire government" to consider.

"I don't think it's going to be that far off into the future, but I can't give you a date today" Shephard said when asked about when a decision will be made.

Earlier this year, city councillors tentatively voted to support the plan, but continue to await the province's decision before a final vote.

The proposal was sent to the province with the hope that money would be included in this year's budget presented in March. COVID-19 meant the government's attention was largely focused on dealing with the pandemic. So the organization's plans to get underway this year to get people housed has not happened.

The funding request arrived in a year that began with a projected provincial government surplus wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dale Hicks, one of three founders of Rising Tide, says there seemed to be support building for the plan before the pandemic. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Dale Hicks, one of three founders of Rising Tide, said there seemed to be support building for the plan before the pandemic. He's meeting with the others who started the organization as well as city officials later this week to gauge where things stand.

"Our concern now is they're beating the drums about a provincial election," Hicks said.

He said an election in the coming weeks could put any decision on hold for even longer, further delaying a potential start of the program.

Rising Tide was launched by people involved with Food Depot Alimentaire, United Way and John Howard Society.

Rising Tide is the result of the city's affordable housing strategy passed last year. Housing is generally a provincial responsibility, but the city's strategy called for creation of a housing entity that could raise funds to build and maintain affordable housing.

Earlier this summer, there were about 290 homeless people counted in the city, with around 90 staying in two city shelters.

Hicks said various studies have indicated supportive housing helps those facing homelessness.

"There's the business case, where it's not just about throwing some money at homeless people," Hicks said. He said boosting affordable housing will have a ripple effect on first responders, loitering and other issues in the downtown.