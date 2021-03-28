Rising rivers send 2 drivers off road in southern New Brunswick

Two drivers in southern New Brunswick were forced to leave their vehicles behind over the weekend after treacherous conditions sent them off the roadway.

RCMP and local fire departments responded to both incidents, including one that required a boat rescue from a chilly river.

In Saint-Philippe, about 20 minutes north of Moncton, a man was driving at about 6:30 a.m on Saturday when he encountered an area where a culvert had washed out. It left a gap with a drop of about three metres in the middle of the road.

Sgt. Rene Blanchard said there was low visibility caused by strong winds and snow.

"He didn't notice the washout that had swept the road completely out and he drove right in and fell into the water," he said.

Blanchard said the man was able to leave the vehicle on his own and walk to a nearby house for help. He was treated for minor injuries.

A man was forced to abandon his vehicle after it crashed into a section of washed out road in Saint-Philippe, N.B., early Saturday. (Submitted by Venessa Cormier)

The Shediac RCMP, the Shediac Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the scene.

The road is now barricaded. Blanchard said some residents of the area told him the same culvert has washed out in the past.

Rescued from truck roof

A Sussex driver was rescued from the roof of his truck on Saturday morning, after rising floodwaters pushed the vehicle off the road.

The Sussex RCMP were called to the scene at about 6:48 a.m. on Saturday.

Sgt. Jean-François Martel said the truck was in a ditch when officers arrived.

"The water was coming into the vehicle quite rapidly," he said.

Martel said the driver and sole person in the vehicle was driving on Macdonald Road in Canaan Forks, near Sussex. When crossing a bridge over the Canaan River, the driver encountered water that had risen over the roadway.

"The current was too strong and pushed his vehicle into the ditch," he said.

The driver was waiting on his roof for about an hour and a half before being rescued.

The Havelock Fire Department, Moncton Fire Department and Riverview Fire Department assisted in rescuing the man with a boat.

After being brought back to the shore, he was transported to the hospital by ambulance to receive treatment for minor injuries.