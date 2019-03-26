Saint John councillors ready to walk away from regional talks on rink costs
City staff instructed to prepare to move ahead with user fees for non-residents
Frustrated Saint John Councillors have asked city staff to prepare to charge fees to non-residents using Saint John ice rinks.
It follows a meeting on Monday of the Fundy Regional Service Commission at which Mayor Don Darling failed to get a seconder for a motion that would have committed the block of communities to share rink operating costs based on "proportion of usage."
Darling later convinced commission members, who represent the towns of Rothesay, Quispamsis and Grand Bay-Westfield, the Village of St. Martins and several local service districts, to return to their communities for consultations and vote again on the issue at the Commission's next meeting in late April.
"I'm hopeful it's a yes," said Darling.
"If it's a no then we'll just move in another direction. And we will put something in place that is fair and equitable for Saint John taxpayers."
The city has set a deadline of May first to move to a user pay system in absence of an agreement with its neighbours, which now seems unlikely.
"It would cost the other towns and villages and LSD's money," said councillor David Merrithew.
"And that's the elephant in the room, and they know it and we know it."
Merrithew said the city should consider banning outsiders from using its rinks while closing down one of the facilities as a cost-saving measure.
A municipal report says one-third of the people using city arenas come from neighbouring municipalities or rural communities.
One potential model for user fees would see everyone pay up front with city residents later reimbursed.
The city's four municipal rinks are older and in need of upgrades or replacement at a time when the municipality has been under tremendous financial pressure from rising costs and lack of growth.
A special three-year, $28.8 million provincial rescue package expires at the end of next year raising concerns the municipality will have to make drastic cuts to services.
"People don't believe the situation Saint John is in," said councillor John MacKenzie.
"I guess we've got to show them."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.