Saint John councillors ready to walk away from regional talks on rink costs

Frustrated Saint John Councillors have asked city staff to prepare to charge fees to non-residents using Saint John ice rinks.

It follows a meeting on Monday of the Fundy Regional Service Commission at which Mayor Don Darling failed to get a seconder for a motion that would have committed the block of communities to share rink operating costs based on "proportion of usage."

Darling later convinced commission members, who represent the towns of Rothesay, Quispamsis and Grand Bay-Westfield, the Village of St. Martins and several local service districts, to return to their communities for consultations and vote again on the issue at the Commission's next meeting in late April.

"I'm hopeful it's a yes," said Darling.

"If it's a no then we'll just move in another direction. And we will put something in place that is fair and equitable for Saint John taxpayers."

The city has set a deadline of May first to move to a user pay system in absence of an agreement with its neighbours, which now seems unlikely.

he City of Saint John is preparing a plan to charge fees to all rink users with a rebate for city residents. It would be implemented for the 2019-2020 season in the event an agreement cannot be worked out to share rink costs across the region. ((Facebook)) At Monday night's meeting councillors signaled they are ready to walk away from efforts to come up with a regional plan to fund the rinks.

"It would cost the other towns and villages and LSD's money," said councillor David Merrithew.

"And that's the elephant in the room, and they know it and we know it."

Merrithew said the city should consider banning outsiders from using its rinks while closing down one of the facilities as a cost-saving measure.

A municipal report says one-third of the people using city arenas come from neighbouring municipalities or rural communities.

One potential model for user fees would see everyone pay up front with city residents later reimbursed.

The city's four municipal rinks are older and in need of upgrades or replacement at a time when the municipality has been under tremendous financial pressure from rising costs and lack of growth.

A special three-year, $28.8 million provincial rescue package expires at the end of next year raising concerns the municipality will have to make drastic cuts to services.

"People don't believe the situation Saint John is in," said councillor John MacKenzie.

"I guess we've got to show them."