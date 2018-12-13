9 ways to ring in the new year in New Brunswick

It's New Year's Eve — and also the eve of a new decade. If you're still looking for something to do, we've got you covered.

Here is your guide of where to ring in the new year in Saint John, Fredericton or Moncton.

The weather outside is expected to be frightful on New Year's Eve so grabbing some takeout and binge-watching television is also an option for the last day of the year.

And keep in mind, things can change, so make sure to check with venues and hosts before heading out to kick off 2020.

Saint John

1. Donnie and the Monarchs. Saint John Trade and Convention Centre, 1 Market Square. Tickets start at $28.75 a ticket. Doors open 8 p.m. Show starts at 9:30 p.m. and goes to 1 a.m. Must be 19 years or older. Ring in the New Year with Saint John-based band Donnie and The Monarchs, a band with three and a half decades of experience "delivering a constant stream of classic rock 'n' roll."

Donnie and the Monarchs is a comedy group based in of Saint John. (Facebook)

2. New Year's Eve Celebration. Market Square. Free. 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fun for all ages. From a magician to balloon animals to face painting, there's something for everyone at the atrium. The boardwalk will feature ice sculptures, fire pits and heated patios, all while providing free music from Juno award-winning duo Whitehorse and hard-rock band the Motorleague. At midnight, check out the brand new wall of fireworks.

3. A Quartette of Comedy & Dinner. The Phoenix Dinner Theatre, 68 Exmouth St. Tickets $60 plus tax. Starts at 6:30 p.m. and goes to 1:30 a.m. Get ready to laugh your way into 2020 with comedians Mandy-Lynn, Ian Etsey, Glen K. Amo and Dylan Mahaney. Then, if your sides don't hurt too much, dance the night away to music from DJ Ryan Bath.

Fredericton

1. City of Fredericton New Year's Eve 2020 Family Celebration. Fredericton Indoor Pool, 79 Carrington Lane. Tickets are $10 each. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Kick off 2020 with a family-friendly event that boast a family swim, carnival games and a glow dance party. What more could you ask for? All ages are welcome.

Sublime in Rome is an American alternative rock band. (Facebook)

2. Rosé Soirée featuring Skratch Bastid. Delta Hotels by Marriott Fredericton, 225 Woodstock Rd. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.Tickets start at $49. Have you ever wanted to take a trip to 1940s Miami Beach? Well, now's your chance. Hit up the Delta for a "retro-fabulous soiree" featuring Canadian DJ Skratch Bastid.

The City of Fredericton is hosting its own bash, complete with a glow dance and family swim. (Facebook)

3. NYE - Vegas Trip Giveaway. Crowne Plaza-Lord Beaverbrook, 659 Queen St. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $25. Why not dance into the new year and support a good cause? The L-Jack Realty Team and Jungle House Dance Company are hosting a dance in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association. Atlantic Canadian artist DJ Hawkshaw will be pumping out tunes as the winner of a trip for two to Las Vegas is announced at midnight.

Moncton

1. Sublime with Rome New Year's Eve. Casino New Brunswick, 21 Casino Dr. Tickets start at $69.99. Doors open at 9 p.m. Show starts at 10 p.m. Must be 19 years or older. Kick off the new year with a dose of alternative rock from American trio Sublime with Rome.

You can travel back in time to 1940s Miami Beach at the Rosé Soirée in Fredericton. (Facebook)

2. New Year's Eve Extravaganza. Crown Plaza Moncton Ballroom, 1005 Main St. Tickets start at $59.99. From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Must be at least 19 years old. The extravaganza will feature Izabelle from Moncton's pop-band Angry Candy and DJs Zyggz, Big S and the Pagee.

A New Year's Eve extravaganza is planned for the Crowne Plaza in Moncton. (Facebook)

3. Roaring Twenties New Years Eve Bash! Moncton Lions Club, 55 Mark Ave. Tickets are $35 each. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Must be 19 years or older. Ring in the new decade with a flashback to the 1920s. Come dressed in your best '20s attire and dance the night away to tunes from Mike's DJ Services. Ticket price includes an appetizer buffet, a glass of champagne and an entry into a draw for a $1,000 Via Rail credit.