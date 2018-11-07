Ridgewood Veterans Wing sells Canadian flags to raise $125K for new bus

Ridgewood Veterans Wing in Saint John is selling Canadian flags to raise money for a new bus because its old one keeps breaking down and has forced the cancellation of all recreational outings.

The flags cost $25 each and will be planted on the facility's lawn to honour its veterans on Remembrance Day, said Nicole Robertson, the supervisor of recreation therapy.

The Field of Flags campaign aims to raise $125,000 for a new air-conditioned bus that will run on gas instead of diesel and will have up to six wheelchair spaces.

The current bus, which is 13 years old and has "quite a bit" of mileage on it, and has been "spending more time at the repair shop than it is here for our veterans' use," said Robertson.

Being able to get out and interact with the community — whether it's to go for a drive to see the fall colours, to get an ice cream on a hot summer day, or to go out for a meal together — is important for the veterans.

Ongoing problems

Robertson recalled one day last year when they were loading residents to attend a luncheon for veterans during Remembrance week when a leak was discovered and they had to cancel.

"That really impacted the veterans that we had all ready to go. They were looking forward to it, as well as the staff, so that that really impacted us. And since then it's been an ongoing issue."

Veteran Albert Scott, who has been a resident at Ridgewood for about a month, used the bus three times before it broke down again.

You don't realize what you have until you lose it. - Albert Scott, veteran

"The bus is their only way out," he said. "Right now, I need razor blades … I got to go downtown to buy razor blades and I can't get there."

Although he recently took a taxi downtown, it cost him $27. "So you don't take too many cabs like that," he said. "You don't realize what you have until you lose it."

Ridgewood has also had to make special arrangements to get residents to medical appointments, using a van available through motor services, said Robertson. For anyone in a wheelchair, if their appointment can't be rescheduled, they've had to use an ambulance, she said.

Ridgewood Veterans Wing has already raised about $25,000 for a new bus, mostly through legion donations.

The flags can be purchased online or over the phone from the Saint John Regional Hospital Foundation. The campaign ends Nov. 11.