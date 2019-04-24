Who is Ricky Receptacle — and why does he say thank you?

Saint John has a reputation for being friendly.

But polite garbage cans? That's on a whole other level.

For nearly four decades, users of certain uptown trash bins have been greeted with a mysterious message.

In Market Square, the Trade and Convention Centre, and the pedway, embossed in capital letters on the flaps, the metal bins read: "Ricky Receptacle Says Thank You."

A Ricky Receptacle at the Saint John Trade and Convention Centre. They each weigh 85 pounds and are fireproof, rustproof, and basically indestructible, according to the manufacturer. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Ricky Receptacles have been saying "Thank you" to Saint Johners for nearly 40 years.

But the story behind the bins has been all but forgotten.

Ricky Receptacle's origin story is a tale of talking trash-cans, a shout-out from comedian Mike Myers — and even a love interest named Rebecca Recycler.

This guy has been saying 'thank you' to Saint Johners for more than 40 years. This is the story behind a Saint John icon: Ricky Receptacle. 1:35

Anthropomorphic bin

Back in the late seventies, Gary Awad, founder of the waste management company Ecolad, envisioned Ricky Receptacle as a way to "promote litter awareness and a cleaner environment," according to his son, Mitch Awad.

Awad created the character in the shape of the bins his company manufactured, said Mitch Awad, who has operated the Windsor, Ont., business since his father's death in 2006.

Gary Awad, right, the creator of Ricky Receptacle, pictured with his son, Mitch and a Ricky-style cast aluminium trash bin. The bins weigh about 85 pounds, according to Mitch, and are 'basically indestructible.' (Submitted by Mitch Awad)

"We manufacture those trash containers and litter receptacles," Awad said. "Ricky was a face we put on the design of the receptacle."

"He embedded the name on the front [of the trash can] and created this character with a smiley face on it, eyeballs, and all that stuff," Awad said.

"He was like a little fictional cartoon character-type thing."

A Ricky Receptacle and Rebecca Recycler plastic bag handed out to students as part of the anti-littering awareness campaign. (Submitted by Mitch Awad)

Two-way microphone

The talking trash can was part of an anti-littering presentation that Awad took into schools across Canada, including Saint John.

The cans were equipped with "a wireless two-way microphone receiver inside the hood of the unit," Awad said.

A presenter "would sit in front of a classroom … and then were was a gentleman out of sight, and he would talk through the receptacle to the young students," Awad said.

Rebecca Recycler, who (in the time-honoured tradition established by Ms. Pac-Man) looks like Ricky Receptacle only with eyelashes, was Ricky Receptacle's girlfriend. (Submitted by Mitch Awad)

The slogan "Ricky Receptacle Says Thank You" was used in the can's performances, Awad said.

"The kids would take turns putting litter into the mouth of the Ricky Receptacle, and he would reply 'Thank you,'" Mitch Awad said. Later on, Ricky's girlfriend, Rebecca (Becky) Recycler, was introduced as a character.

"It was pretty unique back then."

Toronto, Guelph, Waterloo and Honolulu were among the cities that went for Ricky Receptacle.

According to the Hardman Group, which manages the 36-year-old Market Square in Saint John, the Ricky Receptacle bins were purchased when the building was built.

Scrapped in Moncton

Not all New Brunswick cities welcomed Ricky Receptacle.

There was a public outcry when, in March 1984, the City of Moncton purchased 100 of the heavy-duty, cast-aluminum cans at $480 a pop.

When the cans were unveiled in May, then-mayor George Rideout predicted the city would make back four times the $48,000 cost of the cans via advertising on the sides and backs of the receptacles.

The unveiling of a new Ricky Receptacle trash can on Moncton in 1984. Although the city of Moncton purchased 100 of the cast-aluminium cans, few if any remain in use in Moncton in 2019. (Saint John Free Public Library)

The ambitious plan, however, was destined for the dustbin of history.

By September 1985, the advertising had generated only $8,000 and the sign company handling the ads had gone out of business. The cans remained until at least the mid-nineties.

In 2019, Saint John is one of just a handful of cities that still have Ricky Receptacles, although "there are still some in Windsor, where we're at," said Awad.

But why 'Ricky?'

In his 2016 book Canada, comedian Mike Myers — who was born in Scarborough, a Toronto suburb, cited "Ricky Receptacle" as a primo example of Canadian branding gone wrong.

"When Canada tries to create its own legend and lore, it falls short," according to Myers.

"For example, the City of Toronto had a contest to name the city's garbage cans. Torontonians sent in names like Gary Garbage, Tommy Trash, and Billy Bin."

"The winner was Ricky Receptacle. Let me say that again: 'Ricky Receptacle,'" Myers wrote.

Scarborough-born comedian Mike Myers includes a shout-out to Ricky Receptacle in his 2016 book about Canada, citing him an example of how 'when Canada tries to create its own legend and lore, it falls short.' (Anchor Canada)

Mitch Awad doesn't recall if that's the way it went down

"I think it was just a catchy name," he said, and his father probably "just liked the sound of it."

Nor is there any connection to Ricky LaFleur from the Showcase hit Trailer Park Boys, who once famously said, "One man's garbage is another man person's good ungarbage."

Peak Canadian politeness

After nearly four decades, Ricky Receptacle isn't likely to leave Saint John anytime soon.

The rust-proof, fire-proof units weigh 85 pounds each and "last forever," Awad said.

"Whoever bought those units had a pretty good investment."

Ricky Receptacle's enduring presence in Saint John is a prime example of Canadian politeness, according to Awad. (Julia Wright / CBC)

While the Saint John Ricky Receptacles have had to be repainted several times over the past 38 years, "over the years some have stood the test of time," according to Tricia Paul with the Hardman Group.

A polite trash can, according to Awad, is the peak of our national reputation for being nice.

"Who would come up with that," Awad said, "other than a Canadian?"