Shediac man gets 9 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor, bestiality

A Shediac man has been sentenced to a total of nine years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor and for bestiality, police say.

Ricky Lloyd Dugas, 31, was found guilty of sexual assault on a minor, invitation to sexual touching, bestiality and failure to attend court.

Dugas was sentenced May 31 in Bathurst provincial court, though an RCMP news release about the conviction was only issued Wednesday.

The release says police received a complaint on June 25, 2019, about several incidents of a sexual nature involving a minor, as well as an animal, in Caraquet on the Acadian Peninsula.

No details were given about the crimes. The release does not state the type of animal.

Dugas was arrested by Codiac Regional RCMP, which polices the Moncton area, on July 14, 2020.

The RCMP say he missed several court appearances before he was found guilty in April of this year.

RCMP say Dugas will be on the National Sex Offender Registry for life.

After his release from prison he will be required to obey court-ordered conditions for 25 years that include not communicating with anyone under the age of 16, and not being anywhere someone under 16 is known to be.