Two men die in separate vehicle crashes
Two men died in separate vehicle crashes in New Brunswick Saturday night and early Sunday morning, say Richibucto RCMP in a news release.
A 25 year-old and a 23-year-old died late Saturday night and early Sunday morning
Two men died in separate vehicle crashes in New Brunswick Saturday night and early Sunday morning, said Richibucto RCMP in a news release.
A 25-year-old man from Bass River died from after the vehicle he was driving left the road and rolled over around 11:45 p.m. Saturday on Route 116 in Upper Rexton.
A 23-year-old man from Cocagne also died when his vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning on Route 535 in Cocagne.
Richibucto RCMP are investigating both crashes.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.