Two men die in separate vehicle crashes

Two men died in separate vehicle crashes in New Brunswick Saturday night and early Sunday morning, said Richibucto RCMP in a news release.

A 25-year-old man from Bass River died from after the vehicle he was driving left the road and rolled over around 11:45 p.m. Saturday on Route 116 in Upper Rexton.

A 23-year-old man from Cocagne also died when his vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning on Route 535 in Cocagne.

Richibucto RCMP are investigating both crashes.