Richard Scott remembered for his contribution to the law community

Richard Scott, a prominent Fredericton lawyer and president-elect of the Federation of Law Societies of Canada, has died at the age of 65.

Scott, who died Monday, was a lawyer in the capital for more than 40 years and was active in legal research, writing and appellate advocacy, according to a tribute from the federation.

"He was an extremely competent, bright, well-respected lawyer," said Jeffery Callaghan, a lawyer at McInnis Cooper, where Scott had worked since 2007.

Callaghan said Scott was dedicated to improving the profession and taught some classes at the University of New Brunswick in his spare time.

"He gave to the profession of law by teaching," said Callaghan.

But Scott, who got his law degree from the University of New Brunswick, will be missed for more than his expertise, Callaghan said.

"He will be missed because ... he never turned down any lawyer here seeking advice."

Callaghan said Scott's burning intellect made talking to him always interesting.

"I found myself looking forward to a knock on the door and I would know Richard's knock," he said.

Scott, a former president of the UNB Alumni Association and member of the UNB board of governors, also actively supported the engineering department at UNB and was given an honorary fellowship to Engineers Canada for his dedication to that profession. But the law was his love, his obituary says.

"Richard lived for and loved the law and there is no member of the law society who has given more volunteer hours than him."

The funeral is Monday at Wilmot United Church in Fredericton at 2 p.m.