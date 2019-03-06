Court to hear from accused, blood expert in Dennis Oland retrial

Dennis Oland will likely testify in his own defence when his murder retrial resumes Wednesday.

His defence team is also expected to call Patrick Laturnus, a retired RCMP forensic specialist turned consultant and instructor.

Court starts at 9:30 a.m.

Oland, 51, is being retried for second-degree murder after the Court of Appeal overturned his 2015 conviction, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury. He is being retried by judge alone.

He is the last person known to have seen his father alive when he visited him at his office on July 6, 2011.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

The body of the 69-year-old was found in the office the next morning with 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.

Oland took the stand in his own defence during the first trial as well.

Blood evidence

During Oland's first trial, Laturnus testified the killer would have had a significant amount of blood spatter on them.

The retrial has heard the brown sports jacket Oland wore when he visited his father on the night he was killed had four confirmed bloodstains on it.

If the brown jacket had been worn during the slaying, it would have had "so much blood" on it, it would have been visible in a photograph, despite its dark colour, Laturnus had said.

DNA extracted from three of the four confirmed bloodstains matched his father's profile.

The jacket had been dry cleaned the day after Oland was questioned by police and told he was a suspect in his father's death. It still had the dry-cleaning tag attached to the collar when it was seized from his bedroom closet.