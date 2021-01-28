Saint John building where Richard Oland was killed is for sale

The Saint John building where multimillionaire Richard Oland was killed is for sale.

The red brick commercial building at 52 Canterbury St. in the city's uptown core is listed for $550,000.

"Three storey heritage acclaimed building," the MLS description states.

Oland, of the prominent Moosehead Breweries family, was found dead in his second-floor office, Far End Corporation, on July 7, 2011.

The 69-year-old had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found and the only known item that went missing from the office was his cellphone.

His son, Dennis Oland, who was the last known person to have seen him alive during a visit to his office the night before, was acquitted last year of second-degree murder following a retrial by judge alone.

During the retrial, the judge, accused, lawyers and court stenographer all visited the crime scene at the unusual request of the defence.

The Far End Corporation office underwent extensive renovations after the bloody killing. It's still listed as being located in the building.

The bludgeoned body of Richard Oland, 69, was found face down in a pool of blood in his office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

Dennis Oland became co-director of the company following his father's death. Robert (Bob) McFadden, his father's longtime business associate, is the other co-director, Service New Brunswick's 2021 corporate affairs registry database shows.

"This is one of Saint John's showcase, Italianate style, brick building with the grandeur of post and beam construction combined with many upgrades," the real estate listing states.

It was built in 1900.

"Good solid building, ready to be developed to suit your requirements."