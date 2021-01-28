Saint John building where Richard Oland was killed has been sold

The building where multimillionaire Richard Oland was murdered has been sold.

Liz Fulton, a local pub owner, bought 52 Canterbury Street in late April.

"It's trying to bring some more of that local back into the uptown industry," she said.

She purchased the three-storey 19th century commercial building in the heart of uptown Saint John for $535,000.

Fulton said she has been looking for a historical building in the area for some time now.

The building went up for sale earlier this year.

Oland, of the prominent Moosehead Breweries family, was found dead in his second-floor office, Far End Corporation, on July 7, 2011.

The 69-year-old had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found and the only known item that went missing from the office was his cellphone.

His son, Dennis Oland, who was the last known person to have seen him alive during a visit to his office the night before, was acquitted last year of second-degree murder following a retrial by judge alone.

Fulton did not wish to comment about the building's dark history.

But the building, which is known to local bands and artists because of its use as a rehearsal space, was the perfect fit for Fulton.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

The business is expected to be up and running within two to three months. Fulton, who already owns two local pubs and has a passion for music, has also met with local artists about renting the space.

"It's going to be more entertainment, more music," she said.

Fulton said it was important to buy the building so the uptown area wouldn't be overrun by condo buildings.