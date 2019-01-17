A man convicted of murdering two Moncton police officers more than 45 years ago has been denied unescorted temporary absences from prison.

In a decision dated Oct. 14, the Parole Board of Canada, denied Richard Bergeron's request for three unescorted temporary absences, citing his capacity for violence.

The 71-year-old, who changed his last name from Ambrose, is serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of the officers in 1974.

Bergeron had requested one temporary absence to attend a program in the community and another to go to a bank, a jewelry store, and a real estate company to purchase land, and to have dental work completed.

The third request was to travel to Vancouver Island to purchase land and to rent a storage locker.

The board reviewed the file "in-office" and placed "significant weight" on a psychological assessment conducted in December 2018, which considered the risk Bergeron would pose if he took unescorted absences.

"The psychologist found no basis to suggest you would not present an undue risk to reoffend and that your behaviours would not be manageable in the community," the board wrote in its decision.

"You have demonstrated a capacity for violence at the highest end of the scale and you are assessed as a moderate-high risk to reoffend. You have a failed conditional release and have continued to demonstrate problematic behaviours since your return to custody."

Originally sentenced to hang

Bergeron and James Hutchison were originally sentenced to hang for the fatal shootings of Const. Michael O'Leary and Cpl. Aurele Bourgeois.

The crime spree started with the Dec. 13, 1974, kidnapping of 14-year-old Raymond Stein, the son of Moncton restaurateur Cy Stein.

Stein agreed to pay a $15,000 ransom and his son was released unharmed.

While investigating the case, Bourgeois and O'Leary reported they were following a suspicious Cadillac. They weren't heard from again.

Their bodies were found in shallow graves outside Moncton on Dec. 15, 1974.

Canada outlawed capital punishment, and both Bergeron and Hutchison remained in prison. Hutchison died in prison in 2011.

Full parole revoked

Since his conviction, Bergeron has escaped from prison, and his parole was revoked in 2005 after he was accused of assaulting his wife and trying to choke a family member.

"You were denied day and full parole by the board multiple times following your revocation," the board wrote.

The board also said there was "no structured plan" in place for the proposed temporary absences.

The parole board noted that Bergeron's recent behaviour in prison has not been problematic but said he has a poor history on conditional release and has only recently begun to make gains with the help of programs.

"You remain assessed as a low reintegration potential and have shown a limited capacity to make lasting changes in your behaviour," the decision said.