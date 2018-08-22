More UNB students than ever disclose suicidal thoughts, psychologist says

More students at the University of New Brunswick are relying on mental health services than ever before, and more than half of them have had suicidal thoughts, says the UNB director of counselling.

The number of students seeking counselling has jumped 40 per cent from 10 years ago, causing burnout among staff, said psychologist Rice Fuller.

Many students are seeking help for problems that are complex and severe.

"They're saying they're having thoughts of ending their lives," Fuller said in an interview Wednesday with Information Morning Fredericton.

"When it gets to be more severe, they may have a plan about what they're doing. They may have also a history of previous attempts at taking their own lives."

In a report to the university, Fuller said 740 students sought mental health services in 2008-2009. That number jumped to more than 1,000 students in the 2017-2018 school year.

The proposal says more than 50 per cent of UNB students who come to their first counselling appointment are having suicidal thoughts.

Rice Fuller, a psychologist and director of counselling services at the University of New Brunswick, says students bring more complex problems to the counselling service today than they did 10 years ago. (CBC)

Students rated as medium-to-high risk for suicide, have gone from three per cent of clients to more than 30 per cent in the past 10 years.

The increase and severity of problems has taken a toll on counsellors, he said.

"You really need to drop everything else at that point if somebody's in the medium-to-high risk for suicide," he said. "You need to give your entire focus to that person right there."

'It is draining'

When students are medium-to-high risk, he said, counsellors are likely to spend more time with that student, develop a plan to ensure they're going to be safe, get the help they need, and possibly alert other people.

"It's a pretty complex thing and to have somebody coming into your office who is at that high risk for suicide, it is draining and takes a toll on you," he said.

He said counsellors are frequently being asked to provide more training and teaching to faculty, staff and students on how to identify and respond to students in distress, as well as teaching mental health first aid.

They're also receiving calls daily to provide consultation with difficult students.

Things have gotten increasingly more stressful … it really feels like we're on the hot seat 24/7. - Rice Fuller, psychologist

In the past 18 months, two psychologists have quit. Fuller himself is taking a leave of absence.

Fuller's report to the university asks for an increase in pay for counsellors.

Fuller said he's frustrated because his team is trying to meet demand, and the university isn't acknowledging those efforts. He notified the UNB's vice-president of the issues in 2017, and he made the compensation proposal in February but hasn't heard back.

Six professionals provide mental health services to students. They have an average of at least four cases a day — an increase of about 20 per cent since 2017.

"It has been a difficult 10 years," he said. "Things have gotten increasingly more stressful … it really feels like we're on the hot seat 24/7."

What's changed?

With better access to mental health services and a decrease in stigma surrounding mental illness, more students are seeking help, Fuller said.

But students today are also faced with more challenges.

With the rise in social media, Fuller said, students are more connected than ever, and what they see online could have a negative impact on their mental health, resulting in personal comparisons and shallow interactions with others.

He said students now also have fewer life experiences and are less independent coming into university. He said there are students in their first year of university who have never received a driver's licence, held any kind of job, or lived away from home.

How to fix it

Fuller said the university needs to increase its budget for mental health services for students.

At the same time, the province needs to consider additional funding at all New Brunswick colleges and universities, he said.

"Certainly, in the psychologist's case they're not making enough money to get them to stay," he said.

This week, students at St. Thomas University in Fredericton donated $300,000 to improve on-campus mental health services.

Fuller said mental illness is also a societal illness that needs to be addressed "upstream," whether that be in high school or at home.

CBC News has asked for an interview with UNB and is waiting for a response.