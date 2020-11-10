Skip to Main Content
Rexton crash leaves one dead, two others seriously injured
New Brunswick

Rexton crash leaves one dead, two others seriously injured

A woman from Elsipogtog First Nation was killed and two other people were injured when their vehicle struck a tree in Rexton and rolled over. The crash is under investigation and police say speed and alcohol may have been a factor.

Vehicle struck a tree and rolled over in early-morning incident, police say

A 29-year-old woman died at the scene, and a 35-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were taken to hospital after an early-morning crash in Rexton, RCMP said. (CBC file photo)

A woman from Elsipogtog First Nation was killed and two other people were injured when the vehicle they were in struck a tree in Rexton and rolled over.

RCMP said the crash happened on Main Street at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.  

A 29-year-old woman died at the scene, and a 35-year-old woman and 36-year-old man, both from Richibucto-Village, were taken to hospital.

Their injuries were serious but not considered life-threatening, police said.

Richibucto RCMP and the Rexton Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, and the investigation is continuing. Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, police said. 

