Rexton crash leaves one dead, two others seriously injured

A woman from Elsipogtog First Nation was killed and two other people were injured when the vehicle they were in struck a tree in Rexton and rolled over.

RCMP said the crash happened on Main Street at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A 29-year-old woman died at the scene, and a 35-year-old woman and 36-year-old man, both from Richibucto-Village, were taken to hospital.

Their injuries were serious but not considered life-threatening, police said.

Richibucto RCMP and the Rexton Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, and the investigation is continuing. Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, police said.