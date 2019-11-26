Trailer stolen from couple's home reno company in Fredericton

A Fredericton couple's home-building company suffered a setback this week, when someone stole a trailer full of tools and other supplies from one of their job sites.

"It wasn't a good way to start the week. That's for sure," said Jenna Holland, creative director of Holland Home Renovations.

"It's disheartening, it's surprising and frustrating. But it's also sad to me ... that someone — not just thinks that that's OK, but that they're in that situation."

The trailer was parked at a new house being built off Clements Drive, on Blake Court, when it disappeared between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

It's a 14-foot, tandem-axle, enclosed, white trailer with nothing written on the sides and Alberta licence plate 5AP 081.

Home renovators and builders, Steve and Jenna Holland, shown here with their two children, are appealing for help to find their stolen job-site trailer. (Homewiththehollands/Instagram)

The trailer had a lock on the hitch that was supposed to deter theft, but owner-operator Steve Holland said someone probably knocked the device off with a hammer, hooked the trailer up to a truck and drove away.

"We can work without a trailer, but it's all of the tools and all of the equipment right down to the pencils that they use," said Jenna.

They still haven't finished itemizing everything it contained.

"Every hour that goes by we think of something."

The Hollands have six employees who are unable to work during the time it takes to replace tools and inventory, said Steve.

The trailer was stolen from the site of this new home build off of Clements Drive. (Holland Homes/Facebook)

"It affects both our livelihoods and our family and our employees' families and our clients," said Jenna.

The Hollands have two projects on the go.

They have been spreading word about the theft on their social media accounts, where they have thousands of followers and Jenna posts about their projects and family life.

She and Steve are both former teachers. He started the renovation business about five or six years ago and she joined after their first child was born.

They are offering cash reward "no questions asked" for help getting the trailer and tools returned.

Initially the value of the award was $1,500, but with contributions from other local building companies, family and friends, it was up to $2,600 by Tuesday morning.

Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson for the Fredericton police, said they are aware of the stolen trailer. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Despite the fact that their post is being widely shared, the couple are not overly optimistic they will get their things back.

"I hope that we do but the realist in me doesn't think that it's going to be found," said Jenna.