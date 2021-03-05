Engineering students make Moncton's old hat factory more environmentally sustainable

Two engineering students in Moncton are revitalizing a historic building to make it more environmentally friendly.

They're renovating the 108-year-old Botsford Station Creative Commons building, once a hat factory located in the heart of Moncton.

"In Moncton we often decide to demolish old buildings instead of just bettering them and integrating them into the downtown area," said Emilie Savoie.

The mechanical engineering student said it's important to keep old buildings like this one, and be environmentally friendly at the same time. It's a passion she's trying to spread to other engineering students.

"We're giving a second life to an old building."

Recycling old furniture

Savoie and her teammate, Janelle Melanson, are leading the project. Right now, the building's roof and third floor are being renovated to include collaborative work spaces that can be rented out and a large meeting room.

Renovations had already started before they became involved in the project. But they have recommended different ways to make the building more environmentally friendly.

The building will include a system that collects rain water for toilets and for a rooftop garden. They also finished insulating the roof with recycled newspaper.

They're also recycling furniture and windows from old restaurants that closed or hotels that decided to renovate. The facility will also include a community garden.

The building was constructed in the early 1900s and is undergoing renovations that are environmentally friendly. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Their designs were based on green building standards so they're environmentally friendly and responsible.

"Obviously with the age of the building it came with some challenges," said Savoie. "Now we're just trying to adapt by green building standards."

The building was constructed in the early 1900s. The renovation project is around $1 million.

An old building with 'a lot of charm'

The renovation, which is Savoie's fifth year engineering project, has been in the works for just over a year and it's getting a lot of attention from the public.

"It's a historical building and it has a lot of charm," Savoie said.

The engineering students took second place at the Canadian Engineering Competition in the engineering communications category. The virtual event was hosted by the University of New Brunswick at the end of February.

They're hoping to showcase their project to civil and electrical engineering students at the university.

"We want to show people that it's possible to do an environmentally responsible design or renovation of an old building," Savoie said.