Education Minister says review of inclusion policy will not jeopardize human rights

Education Minister Dominic Cardy wants to make it clear that human rights will be protected, regardless of what the public review of the province's inclusion policy recommends.

He made the comments on this week's political panel.

"This is not about going back to the days, when we were kids, when you had kids with special needs who were essentially put in a barn on the outskirts of town and denied equality to a decent public education," said Cardy.

"We need to maintain that element of the inclusion system and that is not up for discussion because those are a question of fundamental human rights."

But he did say some aspects of the policy may need to be looked at, including how to deal with students who are disruptive in class.

"I've talked to people who said 'well you know it says in the policy that if there's a disruptive student in a classroom that I have to evacuate the entire classroom except for that student, leave that student in place because you can't remove someone for being disruptive, everyone else gets evacuated," said Cardy.

"There are classes where this is happening three times a day with an average interruption time of 30 to 45 minutes."

A matter of trust

Liberal MLA Chuck Chiasson said a lot of this will come down to trust: Will people trust the government to do the right thing?

"The green paper was brought out and then the consultations happened after the fact," said Chiasson.

"We see… the changes that were made to health care, that have been rolled back. So we see some changes happening and oftentimes there is maybe an illusion of consultations, but sometimes they just don't seem to happen."

Green Party leader David Coon said he supports the review but understands why parents are hesitant about it.

"I mean I remember sitting a couple of years ago with … parents who battled to get first their children some education access … then … they fought to get them into the school system itself," said Coon.

"They succeeded and obviously no one wants to see that go backwards."

Kris Austin, the leader of the Peoples Alliance of New Brunswick, said the review is critical.

"You have to be able to discuss these issues and in a very direct way, I think," said Austin.

"I think when it comes to inclusion there's no question it's a touchy subject and a lot of people shy away from it. So I do want to give kudos to the minister that, you know, he's not shying away from it."