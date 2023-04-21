City mum on details of Reversing Falls property sale

The mayor of Saint John and a local business owner are being tight-lipped about a tentative agreement to sell a piece of public property at one of the city's best-known tourist attractions.

The deal hasn't been signed yet, said Mayor Donna Reardon, but council voted this week to approve the sale of the café overlooking Reversing Falls to a company called Westside Holdings Inc.

"They will revitalize the building and put a viable business on the site," she said.

Reardon said she had "no confirmation of what that business will be," but offered assurance that the city's interest is protected by elements of the agreement, such as a time limit on when the project must be completed.

The property for sale is the lower of two properties shown in this photo. (Google Maps)

She also declined to say who is involved in Westside, saying it was "not her story to tell."

However, provincial records show Westside is registered to Gary Spicer — owner of two locations of Britt's Pub + Eatery, as well as jewlery stores and an art gallery.

"Don't presume it's something I'm already doing," said Spicer, reached Friday afternoon, declining to comment further on what he's planning.

Not everyone onboard

Some councillors who spoke against the deal at Monday's meeting alluded to there being more than one entrepreneur involved, but no other names have been mentioned publicly and Spicer said it was just him.

Paula Radwan was one of two councillors to vote no.

She said she has confidence in Spicer's ability to revitalize the property and it would be nice to have another restaurant on the west side, however, she believes the land should be leased rather than sold.

Paula Radwan, one of two councillors to vote no, believes the land should be leased rather than sold. (Sarah Kester/CBC)

"Most progressive cities are leasing their prime waterfront properties," she said.

If it is being sold, she said, that should be done through a tender.

The sale price has not been disclosed because the deal hasn't been signed, but Radwan said market value is $212,000.

Deemed a liability

The property was deemed a liability to the city last September.

A former café and bar at the location hasn't operated in a couple of years, and the building was slated for demolition next month because of extensive water damage. It was built with reclaimed windows and other low-quality materials, said Reardon.

Tearing it down would have cost about $100,000, she said, whereas selling should generate annual tax dollars.

Mayor Donna Reardon says she's confident the site will be developed and will revitalize the area. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

In November, when the city invited expressions of interest in the property, there were none, said the mayor.

But sometime before Christmas someone did express interest, said Reardon. By March, council received a report from city staff, who were directed to continue negotiating with Westside. And finally, this week, the tentative agreement was presented to council, who decided, "Let's run with that."

"There are lots of twists and turns with this building, and I like that," said Reardon.

"You never know what's around the corner, and you have to be open to those opportunities."

City presence remains

The deal only includes a small parcel of land around the building, said Reardon. It's 12,000 square feet with "a sliver" around the perimeter.

The property behind the café where there are stairs down to the water will still belong to the city.

The steps will be repaired, said Reardon, and work is also planned for later this year or next to improve links to the Harbour Passage trail system.

The former café and bar at the location hasn't operated in a couple of years and the building was slated for demolition next month because of extensive water damage. (CBC)

A tourist information centre will operate on site again this summer, she said.

There is also a privately owned restaurant next door, called The Plank. Reardon noted it hadn't been "all that operational in recent years."

A staff member confirmed it was closed for a while during the pandemic and has changed hands a few times, but said it has been open seven days a week since last June.

The Reversing Falls location has good name recognition with visitors, noted the mayor, and a lot of potential, since it's recognized by UNESCO for its geographical features, and situated at the confluence of the Bay of Fundy and the St. John and Kennebecasis Rivers.

With its steep, rocky cliffs, large whirlpools and frequent fog, Reversing Falls is one of the city's premier tourist attractions. (Julia Wright / CBC)

"It's a pretty dynamic site," she said, that "needs some TLC."

It also has some "issues," Reardon acknowledged, such as uncertainty about the condition of — and future plans for —the provincially-owned Reversing Falls Bridge and a view that includes a less-than-picturesque pulp mill operation.

"I am very confident in that site being developed and revitalizing the whole area."