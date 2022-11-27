Advent calendars with a twist aim to benefit Fredericton homeless shelters

As Christmas draws closer, Fredericton homeless shelters are asking people to put a different spin on an old holiday tradition.

They're suggesting people donate using a reverse advent calendar.

While traditional advent calendars are opened daily before Christmas and contain a small sweet or gift, a reverse advent calendar is empty at the start of December.

Every day a small item, like a snack or a toiletry, is added to later be given to non-profits in the community.

Vanessa Foss, a project manager at Fredericton's Homeless Shelters, said this is the first year that shelters in the city will be holding a reverse advent calendar program.

She said shelters were looking for more ways to get people involved in giving back.

"We introduced it on social media and we had a huge positive feedback," said Foss.

"Lots of people have already started doing it and others are getting ready to start it on December 1."

Family tradition

While the Fredericton shelters are just turning to reverse advent calendars, some people have been using them for much longer.

Calgary based food writer Julie Van Rosendaal and her son have completed a reverse advent calendar every year since 2015.

They take two empty wine boxes, which have 12 empty spaces each (once you drink all the wine) and add a new gift every day before Christmas.

Calgary based food writer Julie Van Rosendaal and her son have completed a reverse advent calendar every year since 2015. (Jeremy Fokkens Photography Ltd.)

"There's so many things that you can put in the compartments, you know, dry nonperishable food items, socks, underwear, toothbrushes," Van Rosendaal.

Van Rosendaal said she likes the idea of a reverse advent calendar because it demonstrates the importance of giving during the holidays, but is also accessible to people who may not be struggling, but also don't have lots of disposable income to go around.

"Not everyone can write a big check to an organization, or even a small check," said Van Rosendaal.

"To pick up a small item on a regular basis while you're grocery shopping, when you're at the dollar store, it adds up"

Christmas and beyond

Foss said the completed reverse advent calendars should be dropped off at the shelters on Christmas Eve.

She said the holiday is always a time of celebration at the shelters.

"Christmas here is a very special day where we decorate the month of December and then we have gifts for every resident to wake up to on Christmas morning. And the smiles and the joy on their faces is worth everything."

For her family's reverse calendar though, Van Rosendaal said they don't necessarily rush out to drop it off on Christmas eve, but for a good reason.

"There's a need year round and particularly after Christmas," said Van Rosendaal.

"[In] early January, people still need food, you'll still need toiletries and socks and underwear and all those things."