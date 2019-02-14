'No criminality' suspected in Restigouche patient death

Police have ruled out criminality in the death of a patient at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton.

The 38-year-old man died unexpectedly at the psychiatric hospital on Saturday.

RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said the investigation has been turned over to the coroner's office.

Police haven't released the man's name or any details about how he died.

Vitalite CEO Gilles Lanteigne has said he believes staffing is adequate and patients at Restigouche are safe. (CBC)

"We won't be releasing the cause of death because it was determined there was no criminality involved in the man's death," Rogers-Marsh said.

Vitalité Health Network has said it is also investigating how the man died.

The death happened just two days after a scathing report from provincial ombud Charles Murray, who found evidence of "mistreatment" and "inadequate care" at the hospital.

Murray has said the hospital is in "crisis" and that it isn't safe for patients or staff.

Vitalité CEO Gilles Lanteigne previously told CBC he's confident the hospital is safe for patients.