Keep Restigouche Hospital open, but accelerate changes, expert hired by province says

An independent mental health expert hired by the New Brunswick government recommends keeping the Restigouche Hospital Centre open but accelerating changes to improve safety and services at the psychiatric facility.

Health Minister Ted Flemming tabled the report by George Weber in the legislature Wednesday.

It makes four key recommendations, including developing a provincial treatment system framework of mental health and addiction care to identify gaps and measure outcomes.

All four have all been accepted by the Department of Health and will be used as "action items," along with six provided to Vitalité Health Network, which operates the hospital in Campbellton, said Flemming.

Weber's recommendation to proceed with the opening of the new Provincial Youth Treatment Centre "will be taken under advisement," he said.

"No decision has been made at this time."

The government hired Weber in February following a scathing report by the provincial ombud that revealed "significant mistreatment" of vulnerable patients with severe mental illnesses.

'Ongoing safety risk'

Charles Murray said there is "an ongoing safety risk to both patients and staff" at the centre.

Murray's report, titled Failure to Protect, also recommend the province cancel the plan to open a $14.4 million youth mental health facility in the same location, citing chronic understaffing.

Flemming responded by asking Weber, the former president and CEO of the Royal Ottawa Health Care Group, to review Murray's report and to come up with recommendations within 90 days. Flemming also delayed the opening of the new youth mental health centre, which is almost fully built.

Provincial ombud Charles Murray delivered his report to the legislature's procedure, privileges and legislative officers committee on Feb. 7. (Nicolas Steinbach/Radio-Canada)

Although it is "taking time" to implement changes at the Restigouche Hospital Centre, "they have made good progress," Weber found.

There is now a "realization by all involved that Simple Fixes Do Not Work Any More," he wrote.

"The pace of implementation needs to be accelerated."

The Vitalité Health Network is expected to respond to Weber's recommendations at 2 p.m. when Jacques Duclos, vice-president of community services and mental health will hold a news conference.

Other recommendations in Weber's report include developing a provincial health bed capacity plan and working with Vitalité to develop competitive recruitment and retention strategies for "specific and essential" health-care professionals.

The government should also "accelerate engagement" with other departments to help the Restigouche Hospital Centre in discharging patients who no longer require tertiary-care services into programs that better meet their level of care needs.

In addition, Weber recommends assigning someone to monitor and ensure quality control of forensic assessments.

Youth centre plans 'reasonable'

Plans for the youth treatment centre "are reasonable," Weber concluded in his 16-page report, dated April 27.

Current and future staffing requirements are, in many ways, in good shape at this stage," he said.

Weber will continue working with the department and Vitalité through early 2020 to ensure that improvement plans are carried out as recommended, said Flemming.

The ombud's investigation was prompted by an anonymous written complaint in 2017 alleging that patients at the centre "were victims of violence, negligence, verbal abuse, and excessive use of restraints and force by front-line staff."

He found the complaints were substantiated.

The $156 million Restigouche Hospital Centre opened in 2015.