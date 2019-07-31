Vitalité turns over recommendations stemming from patient's death, following appeal

The suicide of a patient at the Restigouche Hospital Centre last winter prompted a recommendation for staff to make sure they're completing hourly checks on patients and verifying the patient's condition during those rounds.

Vitalité Health Network's internal investigation into the February 2019 death of 38-year-old Martin Michaud also resulted in a recommendation to continue recruiting staff at the province's only psychiatric hospital, so it can ensure an adequate ratio of personnel.

But the health network says it doesn't have any other records about its own investigation, other than the text of those two recommendations, according to a review by the Ombud's office.

Michaud died on the morning of Feb. 9, 2019, just two days after Ombud Charles Murray released a scathing report that warned of mistreatment and inadequate care of patients at the Restigouche Hospital Centre, stemming from chronic understaffing. Vitalité has maintained that the hospital is safe for patients.

Members of Michaud's family have expressed concern about a three-hour gap between when someone last checked on Michaud and when his body was discovered, a gap they learned about after reading a coroner's report.

"They missed that shift," Michaud's father, Roland Michaud, said in an interview this past summer.

"If they hadn't, maybe Martin would be with us."

In September, Vitalité CEO Gilles Lanteigne said the health authority made changes at the hospital following Michaud's death, including revising its system to ensure routine checks are done. He said staff would have to confirm they've seen the patient breathing, write down the time of the check and have their rounds validated by a supervisor.

No records

For months, CBC News has been trying to obtain records about Michaud's death and the internal Vitalité Health Network investigation that followed, using the province's access to information system.

But the health authority initially refused to turn over any records about Michaud's death, saying that releasing "information concerning the circumstances of the incident would significantly facilitate identifying the individual."

CBC News appealed that right to information response.

Following a review by the Ombud's office, Vitalité turned over an incident report and the text of the two recommendations that were made.

But the health authority says those recommendations are the only documented information it has about that internal investigation, according to the Ombud's office. CBC News is continuing its appeal of Vitalité's response.

'Nothing but secrecy'

Green Party Leader David Coon would like to see a public coroner's inquest into Michaud's death, similar to one that was called after the 2012 death of Serena Perry, who was a patient at the Saint John Regional Hospital.

He would also like to see an independent process for dealing with complaints about care in hospital settings.

"In the big picture, we see these deaths happening in hospitals and in provincial jails, in institutions where people are under the care of government, and there's nothing but secrecy surrounding the circumstances of those deaths," Coon said.

"We never know whether the recommendations, if they do become public, are good recommendations or not, whether they really relate to and address the root causes of what led to the tragic deaths."

Both People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin and Liberal health critic Jean-Claude D'Amours also called for more transparency from Vitalité.

"They need to be transparent to the public and even more, they need to be transparent to the family in question," D'Amours said.

'Despair and lost hope'

Michaud's family described him as an avid reader who was curious about the world around him, but struggled with social phobia. They hoped he would find help at the Restigouche Hospital Centre.

"It was their job to take care of him and unfortunately the care failed," Marie-Hélène Michaud, Martin's sister, said in an interview last summer.

"He just felt despair and lost hope."

Vitalité declined an interview request for this story.

"We will not comment on this file," Vitalité spokesperson Thomas Lizotte wrote in an email.