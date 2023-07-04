Judge asked to OK $17M settlement in N.B. psychiatric hospital class-action lawsuit

A judge will decide by the end of October whether to approve a proposed $17-million class-action lawsuit settlement in a case that alleged decades of patient mistreatment at New Brunswick's only psychiatric hospital.

The lawsuit, launched in 2019 against the provincial government and Vitalité Health Network, alleged years of physical and sexual abuse at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton.

A settlement was reached earlier this year, but it requires a judge to approve it, which would then allow former patients who qualify to receive financial compensation.

James Sayce, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, said the settlement would avoid a difficult and lengthy court battle where vulnerable people would need to testify.

"It's also important because people aren't going to be traumatized, they're not going to be cross-examined," Sayce said. "They're going to be believed."

Lawyers representing the province and Vitalité, which operates the 140-bed hospital, also asked for Court of King's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare to approve the settlement.

Darrell Tidd, left, father of former Restigouche patient Devan Tidd, Reid Smith, father of patient Aaron Smith, are seen here with plaintiff lawyer James Sayce. Smith and Tidd launched the case on behalf of their sons. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The settlement does not include an admission of wrongdoing.

DeWare, after hearing from lawyers and one former patient who objected to the settlement, said she would issue a written decision by Oct. 26.

In a class-action lawsuit, one or more plaintiffs sue on behalf of others with similar issues, which are collectively called the class.

Darrell Tidd and Reid Smith were the representative plaintiffs. They launched the case on behalf of their sons Devan Tidd and Aaron Smith, both former patients at the hospital.

Both asked DeWare to approve the settlement.

"As we said from the onset, myself and Mr. Smith, we didn't do this just on behalf of our sons as litigation guardians," Tidd told reporters outside the courthouse.

"We did it on behalf of all those out there that have no voice and no avenue to seek justice. So we did it on their behalf as well. We think the settlement is in the best interest of all the class members."

The case alleged their sons, who have autism, were overmedicated. Devan Tidd complained of assault at the hands of other residents.

The lawsuit, which originally sought up to $500 million, was launched after ombud Charles Murray's 2019 report that found "significant mistreatment" of patients at the hospital.

DeWare certified the class action in 2021, a step that allowed the case to proceed.

Payments vary by harm

The proposed settlement would include people who resided or were admitted to Restigouche between May 24, 2004, and Oct. 1, 2021, and who were alive as of May 24, 2017.

It also includes those who resided at the centre from Jan. 1, 1954, to Oct. 1, 2021, who claim they were sexually assaulted.

The proposed settlement agreement would offer payments to those who meet the requirements of a claims process.

The amount a person could receive varies by the type and level of harm a person experienced.

A general claim could see payments between $1,000 and $5,000, while repeated sexual assault could qualify for $60,000.

Someone both physically and sexually assaulted could receive up to $85,000.

The settlement would include an audit process.

"It's not a bad thing to have an auditing process because it lends credibility," Sayce said.

There are up to 2,500 people eligible to make a claim, Sayce said.

Denis Thériault, a lawyer representing the province, said the case could have continued on for another decade and become more expensive, even if it eventually won.

Sayce said a settlement was best, telling the judge a trial in the case could have lasted months and that potential appeals at each step could drag it out further.

"It's an excellent outcome because of the particular issues that litigating this case further would represent," Sayce said.

Objector to settlement

Denis Fernette objected to the proposed settlement, telling DeWare that he was sent to the centre in 1992 where he was abused.

He said he was unable to get administrators, the police or lawyers to hear his story. Fernette said he's been waiting years for justice and is worried the settlement could exclude him from seeking a financial claim.

"At some point the province will need to claim responsibility, or become responsible," Fernette said in French.

Sayce later said Fernette should speak to a lawyer as he may still be eligible for a claim through the settlement.

The judge said she would consider documents Fernette submitted.

"I see that you've been waiting for answers for 30 years," DeWare said. "I greatly appreciate your participation here today."