Volunteer taxi service expands in Restigouche County

A volunteer-driven transportation service in Restigouche County is expanding due to popular demand, its co-ordinator says.

The Restigouche Community Transport launched in January of 2018 with 27 clients, mainly in the eastern part of the northern county.

Today, it serves 125 people and is expanding to western Restigouche communities, like Kedgwick and Saint Quentin.

"Everyone was very happy. We've had many calls this week," co-ordinator Chantal Bernard said of the reception in the new service areas.

The service has volunteers from the county offering their time and vehicles to taxi people in need to essential stops, like the hospital, doctor's office, pharmacy, grocery store, school and bank.

Bernard said their client base consists mainly of seniors and low-income residents.

Clients are charged a $10 registration fee and 35 cents per kilometre, and volunteers are paid for the mileage.

Shortly after the program launched, Bernard told CBC News Restigouche is a good fit for such a service, considering the aging region's high poverty rate and sparse population. About 32,000 people live in all of Restigouche County.

"It's a lot of rural population, so it's hard, and we don't have any bus going around, or many taxis, either."

The service falls under the Restigouche Community Inclusion Network, one of 12 such networks established around the province to focus on poverty reduction and programming tailored to local needs.

The expanded service is in part thanks to an increase in volunteers, up to 40 from the initial 22 when it launched. But Bernard said they're still looking for more.

"We never have enough," she said. "People are always going on vacation, so we are always recruiting volunteers."