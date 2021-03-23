'Devastating year' for food and drink industry sees locations adapting to survive

Rob Taylor gestured across the Five Bridges Bar & Grill dining room where on a recent mid-afternoon Friday, most of the tables were full.

"We've been busy and we're very lucky to have a large restaurant," Taylor said of the Riverview restaurant he owns and operates.

"Even with the eliminated tables, we're able to seat a lot of people."

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to restaurants rapidly adapting to changing rules and customer preferences. Physical distancing means many locations have reduced seating capacity.

Some restaurants have permanently closed since the first case was detected in the province a year ago this month. Others continue with only takeout service. Some have switched to offering food boxes with fully prepared or locally-produced raw ingredients.

Restaurants Canada says the food and drink industry is down about 20 per cent across New Brunswick compared to pre-pandemic levels.

"It's been a devastating year for the food service industry as one of the largest employers in the province," Luc Erjavec, the industry association's vice president for Atlantic Canada, said in an interview.

He said staffing levels are also down between 15 to 20 per cent.

"We're one of the only industries that employ someone in probably every single community," Erjavec said. "So when our industries are down, it really impacts employment and the vibrancy of every community in the province …"

Erjavec said it's difficult to say just how many locations have permanently closed because of the pandemic.

In other parts of the country, indoor dining has been prohibited for months at a time.

"I'm so happy to live in New Brunswick," Taylor said. "It's been unbelievable. I see what's happening in Ontario and Quebec, and it's just heartbreaking."

Luc Erjavec of Restaurants Canada says overall the pandemic has been hard on restaurants in the province. (CBC)

A national survey by Statistics Canada of 795 food service and drinking establishments found the majority of venues are uncertain of how long they can continue operating before considering closure or bankruptcy and can't take on more debt.

Statistics Canada also reported that a significant proportion of survey respondents saw a decline of 40 per cent or more in revenue last year compared with 2019.

More than three quarters of respondents said their businesses had received some form of government funding because of the pandemic.

Erjavec said New Brunswick's lower case counts meant fewer lockdowns and the ability for restaurants to reopen sooner than other areas.

"But that doesn't negate the fact that, in 2020, overall, our industry was down 20 per cent and full service restaurants, over 30 per cent, which is really hard to recover."

Taylor says he's thankful that New Brunswick and the federal government launched various financial support programs for businesses during the pandemic.

"The wage subsidies were a lifesaver during the first three months," Taylor said.

A year ago, Taylor and his business partner Brett Judson spoke to CBC just days after the first cases of COVID were detected in the province about the additional steps they were taking before the province imposed more restrictive measures.

They were planning to adapt to more delivery than dine-in service.

The year that's followed has meant adapting for many businesses.

An area outside the entrance to Five Bridges Bar & Grill in Riverview was partly enclosed and features heaters, speakers and a bench where people can line up before going inside. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Five Bridges, located in a small strip-mall, partly enclosed a space near its entrance so customers could wait outside, shielded from the elements. It has a bench and large heaters.

Taylor said people have become more comfortable going out to eat.

He hopes with the pace of vaccinations picking up that things will largely be back to normal by fall.

Erjavec said, given the likelihood of border closures continuing to impact tourism, the industry group expects most venues won't return to normal until sometime in 2023.

"Even once the restrictions are totally lifted, it's going to take a while to get back consumer confidence," he said.